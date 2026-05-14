Senate Approves Withholding Pay for Senators During Shutdowns

The U.S. Senate has voted to suspend its own pay during future government shutdowns, marking a rare move on congressional compensation.

The U.S. Senate voted this week to withhold pay for its members during government shutdowns, a move that aims to align lawmakers' financial interests with those of federal employees who often go without pay when the government grinds to a halt. The decision, approved by a bipartisan majority, highlights growing pressure on Congress to address public frustration over legislative gridlock and the tangible impact of shutdowns on workers across the country.

Senate Acts Amid Public Scrutiny

The vote on the measure—first reported by NBC News—comes as the American public has increasingly voiced concerns over lawmakers continuing to collect salaries while federal employees face furloughs and delayed paychecks during budget impasses. Traditionally, members of Congress have continued to receive their salaries due to constitutional protections, even when other government functions pause.

What the Legislation Entails

The Senate bill would automatically suspend pay for Senators during the duration of a government shutdown, echoing earlier proposals such as the No Budget, No Pay Act. That legislation sought to hold lawmakers directly accountable for budget delays by linking their compensation to maintaining government funding.

During a shutdown, Senators' pay would be placed in escrow, to be released only once the government reopens and normal operations resume.

The measure would not affect the pay of House members unless similar legislation is adopted in the House.

According to Congressional Research Service analysis, such proposals have been debated for years but rarely passed, due in part to constitutional questions and concerns over separation of powers.

Impact on Lawmakers and Federal Employees

Supporters argue that withholding pay from Senators is a symbolic but meaningful step to show solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of federal employees who endure financial hardship during shutdowns. Previous shutdowns have resulted in widespread furloughs, delayed pay, and disruptions to public services.

Data shows that during the 2018-2019 shutdown, nearly 800,000 federal workers were furloughed or worked without pay.

Federal law currently protects congressional salaries, but the Senate vote signals a willingness to change longstanding practices in the interest of fairness.

Next Steps and Ongoing Debate

For the measure to become law, it will need to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the President. While some lawmakers have championed the bill as a demonstration of accountability, others have questioned whether it will have a substantive impact on budget negotiations or prevent future shutdowns.

Previous analyses from the Congressional Budget Office and other agencies suggest that government shutdowns have significant costs for employees, agencies, and the broader economy—making efforts to deter them a continuing focus of legislative debate.

Looking Ahead

The Senate’s decisive action reflects ongoing efforts to rebuild public trust in Congress and address the hardships of shutdowns. As the measure moves to the House, its fate remains uncertain, but the vote marks a notable shift in congressional willingness to share in the consequences of legislative stalemates.