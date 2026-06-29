Senate ethics panel clears Ruben Gallego over misconduct allegations

The Senate Ethics Committee said it found no evidence Ruben Gallego broke federal law or Senate rules, ending a complaint tied to sexual misconduct and campaign finance claims.

The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed its inquiry into Sen. Ruben Gallego after concluding it "did not find evidence that your actions violated federal law, Senate rules or related standards of conduct," closing a complaint that accused the Arizona Democrat of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. Its action ends the formal review for now. The committee retains authority to revisit the matter if additional facts become known.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, publicly raised the allegations on April 17, saying they were sexual in nature and based on another woman’s account. Gallego met in person with Senate Ethics Committee staff on April 18. The committee reviewed statements from people identified in the complaint, Federal Election Commission reports and House and Senate expenditure reports before dismissing the case. Gallego denied any wrongdoing throughout the episode. Gallego provided full cooperation.

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics is the chamber’s formal gatekeeper for complaints, with jurisdiction over allegations that may reflect on the Senate, violations of law, violations of the Senate Code of Official Conduct and violations of Senate rules and regulations. The code, which runs through Senate Rules 34 to 43, covers financial disclosure, gifts, conflicts of interest, political fund activity, employment discrimination and constituent service.

United States Senate Select Committee on Ethics via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Gallego, elected to the Senate from Arizona in 2024, serves on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Veterans’ Affairs, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Energy and Natural Resources committees.