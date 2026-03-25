Senate Republicans Propose DHS Funding to End Airport Delays

Senate Republicans believe they’ve found a path to end airport disruptions and reopen the Department of Homeland Security as travel headaches mount for Americans.

Senate Republicans are advancing a legislative proposal they say will swiftly reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and bring relief to travelers and airport staff grappling with significant disruptions at airports nationwide. The move comes as the federal government shutdown, which has left DHS without funding, continues to create logistical challenges for U.S. air travel and border operations.

Mounting Airport Chaos Spurs Action

As the shutdown stretches on, travelers have faced long lines, increased delays, and cancellations, with TSA passenger throughput numbers showing a marked decline in processed passengers compared to previous weeks. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Reports, consumer complaints have surged as operational bottlenecks mount due to reduced staffing and suspended non-essential services.

Significant wait times at security checkpoints have been reported at major hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Customs and Border Protection agents, working without pay, have been stretched thin, leading to slower processing at international arrivals.

Flight delay and cancellation rates have climbed above seasonal averages, as reflected in the latest government data.

Senate Republicans Outline DHS Funding Solution

In response to these challenges, Senate Republicans have introduced a legislative proposal designed to temporarily fund and fully reopen DHS. While details of the plan are still emerging, public records of Senate bills indicate that the proposal focuses on a standalone funding bill for DHS, separate from broader government spending negotiations. GOP leaders argue that this targeted approach will allow security operations and airport screening to resume normal activity while lawmakers continue to debate other spending issues.

Republican senators have expressed confidence that their proposal can break the impasse, emphasizing the urgent need to restore public safety and travel reliability. The plan is expected to face scrutiny and possible amendments as it moves through the Senate.

Shutdown’s Impact on DHS Functions

The shutdown has affected not just airport operations, but the full spectrum of DHS activities. According to Government Accountability Office research on previous shutdowns, funding lapses force agencies to furlough non-essential staff, delay security programs, and strain those continuing to work without pay. The current funding freeze has impacted:

TSA: Security checkpoints are understaffed, leading to bottlenecks and reduced throughput.

Security checkpoints are understaffed, leading to bottlenecks and reduced throughput. CBP: Border security and customs inspections are operating at reduced capacity, per CBP enforcement statistics.

Border security and customs inspections are operating at reduced capacity, per CBP enforcement statistics. FEMA: Some disaster response functions and grant programs have been paused.

The DHS budget documents show the agency is responsible for a wide range of critical functions, from counterterrorism to cybersecurity, many of which have been disrupted by the funding lapse.

Next Steps and Political Outlook

Senate Republicans are urging swift consideration of their funding plan, contending that it offers the fastest route to end airport disruptions and restore full DHS operations. The proposal’s prospects will depend on bipartisan negotiations and the willingness of both chambers to separate DHS funding from broader budget disputes.

As travel delays and operational slowdowns continue to frustrate Americans, lawmakers face mounting pressure to act. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the Senate plan can gain enough support to resolve the standoff and bring relief to travelers and DHS personnel alike.