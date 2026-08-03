Senate leaders strike funding deal to avert government shutdown

Senate leaders agreed to a stopgap bill that keeps agencies funded past the midterms, averting a shutdown and pushing the next showdown into December.

Senate leaders John Thune and Chuck Schumer struck a short-term funding deal Sunday to keep federal agencies open past the midterm elections and into early December, removing the immediate threat of a shutdown before lawmakers leave Washington for their August recess. The Senate was expected to vote on the measure before week’s end, giving federal workers and contractors temporary certainty while pushing the next budget fight into the fall.

The agreement was a practical compromise, not a full reset of spending policy. It came with a concession on a proposed White House budget office rule that would have given Trump appointees more power to withhold congressional appropriations, a move Senate Republicans were close to negotiating away with Democrats to avoid a shutdown. The deal leaves unresolved the larger disputes over defense spending, domestic programs, border and immigration policy, and how each party wants to frame those fights heading into campaign season.

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The timing matters because many lawmakers want the August recess to be spent back home shoring up reelection prospects, not in Washington explaining a lapse in funding. A shutdown fight would quickly become a political weapon in advertising and fundraising, and both parties have an incentive to avoid handing the other side an easy blame target. Democrats have also pushed for a vote on extending Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, adding another layer of tension to the broader funding standoff.

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The short-term agreement also reflects how Congress has been governing for much of the year: by stopgap rather than by full-year appropriations. House Republican leaders had already moved a separate measure to keep agencies funded through Dec. 4, signaling that temporary funding had become the default approach as the fiscal-year deadline of Sept. 30 approached. For now, the Senate deal clears one shutdown risk off the table, but it merely postpones the larger fight over spending levels and policy riders to a more volatile fall calendar.