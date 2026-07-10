Senate Majority PAC sets midyear cash high, but GOP still leads fundraising

Senate Majority PAC hit a July record at $126 million, but Republican outside groups still hold the bigger war chest and a stronger ad-booking edge.

Senate Majority PAC entered July with $126 million, a new midyear high after raising $147 million with its affiliated nonprofit, Majority Forward, from April through June.

In the first quarter, Senate Majority PAC and Majority Forward raised $70.4 million combined and finished with $74.8 million on hand. Senate Majority PAC alone raised $31.3 million, while Majority Forward brought in $39.3 million, its biggest first-quarter fundraising total ever. Majority Forward gave Senate Majority PAC $25 million in March, accounting for 44% of the PAC’s first-quarter haul, and anonymous money moving through the nonprofit has made up 29% of Senate Majority PAC’s fundraising since January 2025, according to Issue One.

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Republicans held the larger national advantage in the Senate money race. Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation raised a combined $115 million in the first quarter of 2026, and Senate Leadership Fund had $167 million on hand and $342 million in ad reservations across eight battleground states.

Democrats have outraised Republicans in seven Republican-held Senate seats, including Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Alaska, Florida, Iowa and Texas. Texas Democrat James Talarico raised more than $27 million in the first quarter, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff raised $14 million, and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper had nearly $9 million in his primary account, plus millions more through a joint fundraising committee. Nearly 70 lawmakers had already announced retirements, runs for other office or primary-election losses.

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Federal Election Commission filings put PACs at $2.1 billion raised and $1.6 billion spent in the first six months of the 2025-2026 cycle, while congressional candidates reported $860.1 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2025. GOP-aligned Senate and House super PACs raised $59.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared with $38.6 million for Democratic congressional super PACs, and ended that period with $62 million in the bank versus $35.8 million for Democrats, according to NBC News.