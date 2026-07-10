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Senate Majority PAC sets midyear cash high, but GOP still leads fundraising

Senate Majority PAC hit a July record at $126 million, but Republican outside groups still hold the bigger war chest and a stronger ad-booking edge.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Senate Majority PAC sets midyear cash high, but GOP still leads fundraising
Senate Majority PAC sets midyear cash high, but GOP still leads fundraising

Senate Majority PAC entered July with $126 million, a new midyear high after raising $147 million with its affiliated nonprofit, Majority Forward, from April through June.

In the first quarter, Senate Majority PAC and Majority Forward raised $70.4 million combined and finished with $74.8 million on hand. Senate Majority PAC alone raised $31.3 million, while Majority Forward brought in $39.3 million, its biggest first-quarter fundraising total ever. Majority Forward gave Senate Majority PAC $25 million in March, accounting for 44% of the PAC’s first-quarter haul, and anonymous money moving through the nonprofit has made up 29% of Senate Majority PAC’s fundraising since January 2025, according to Issue One.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Republicans held the larger national advantage in the Senate money race. Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation raised a combined $115 million in the first quarter of 2026, and Senate Leadership Fund had $167 million on hand and $342 million in ad reservations across eight battleground states.

Democrats have outraised Republicans in seven Republican-held Senate seats, including Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Alaska, Florida, Iowa and Texas. Texas Democrat James Talarico raised more than $27 million in the first quarter, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff raised $14 million, and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper had nearly $9 million in his primary account, plus millions more through a joint fundraising committee. Nearly 70 lawmakers had already announced retirements, runs for other office or primary-election losses.

Q1 Fundraising
Data visualization chart

Federal Election Commission filings put PACs at $2.1 billion raised and $1.6 billion spent in the first six months of the 2025-2026 cycle, while congressional candidates reported $860.1 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2025. GOP-aligned Senate and House super PACs raised $59.2 million in the first half of 2025, compared with $38.6 million for Democratic congressional super PACs, and ended that period with $62 million in the bank versus $35.8 million for Democrats, according to NBC News.

Sources

  1. [1]nytimes.com
  2. [2]punchbowl.news
  3. [3]nbcnews.com
  4. [4]wbur.org
  5. [5]fec.gov
  6. [6]issueone.org

Tags

#politics#Senate Majority PAC#GOP
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.