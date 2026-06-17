Senate moves to freeze Hegseth travel budget over strike records

Senators moved to freeze three-quarters of Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon turns over strike records on Iran and boat attacks in Latin America.

Senate lawmakers escalated their confrontation with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by threatening to freeze most of his travel budget until the Pentagon turns over records tied to two politically volatile strike episodes. The move, folded into the Senate version of the annual defense policy bill, turned a fight over transparency into a test of congressional oversight and leverage.

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced a provision in the 2026 NDAA that would withhold three-quarters of the defense secretary’s travel funds unless the House and Senate Armed Services Committees receive an unredacted civilian-harm investigation and supporting documents tied to the February bombing of an Iranian girls school in Minab, Iran. Lawmakers are also pressing for full videos of lethal strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America, along with the orders authorizing those operations.

Pressure on Hegseth has built for months. In March 2026, 46 mostly Democratic senators sent him a letter demanding answers about the school bombing, and senators later said the strike reportedly killed at least 168 people, most of them children. The demand for documents goes beyond a routine accounting dispute: lawmakers want to know how the attack was approved, what civilian-harm assessments were completed, and what the Pentagon is withholding from Congress.

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The boat-strike controversy has become equally combustible. Congress first moved in late 2025 to tie Pentagon travel money to the release of unedited strike footage and the orders behind the operations. That push intensified after the White House acknowledged a second strike on a vessel that left survivors, deepening lawmakers’ concerns about whether the response crossed legal lines and raised war-crimes questions.

For senators, the travel-budget freeze is more than a symbolic rebuke. It is an attempt to force the Pentagon to disclose the records lawmakers say they need to oversee military force, evaluate civilian casualties, and determine whether the executive branch is honoring Congress’s war powers. The standoff now gives both chambers a concrete measure of how far they are willing to go to compel answers from the Pentagon and hold Hegseth accountable for strikes that have already drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill.