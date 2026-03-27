Senate Approves Homeland Security Funding to End Airport Chaos

The US Senate approved emergency funding for most Homeland Security agencies, aiming to resolve airport chaos, but excluded ICE from the package.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a decisive move to address widespread airport delays and mounting public frustration, the US Senate has voted to approve emergency funding for most components of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while notably excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the package. The action comes after days of significant disruptions at airports nationwide, prompting urgent calls for legislative intervention.

Senate Responds to Growing Airport Chaos

The Senate’s vote follows a week marked by lengthy security lines, delayed flights, and thousands of stranded travelers at major US airports. The disruption was triggered by a lapse in funding for key Homeland Security agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), whose operations are vital to the daily functioning of the country’s air travel system.

Delays and cancellations reached levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent Air Travel Consumer Reports.

CBP officers reported backlogs in processing international arrivals, further compounding the airport bottlenecks, as shown in CBP statistics.

Funding Package Excludes ICE

While the Senate’s measure restores funding for TSA, CBP, and other critical DHS agencies, it pointedly leaves out ICE, the agency responsible for immigration enforcement and removal operations. The decision reflects ongoing political divisions over immigration policy, with lawmakers unable to reach consensus on ICE’s budget amid broader debates on border security and enforcement priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024 outlines the specific allocations, with the latest Senate action ensuring the continued operation of airport security and customs processing, but leaving ICE’s future funding in limbo.

Impacts and Reactions

Restoring funding for TSA and CBP is expected to bring rapid relief to airports, with normal operations projected to resume within days. However, the exclusion of ICE could have downstream effects on immigration enforcement, with analysts noting that any prolonged funding gap may impact ongoing operations.

Previous Congressional Research Service analysis shows that partial funding of DHS can create operational challenges across the department’s various missions.

The official DHS budget summary details how appropriations are distributed among agencies, underscoring the significance of ICE’s exclusion.

Looking Ahead

As the Senate’s funding bill heads to the House, attention turns to whether lawmakers will reach a compromise on ICE’s budget. In the meantime, airports are bracing for the return to normalcy, with DHS leadership emphasizing the priority of restoring travel and security operations. The debate over ICE’s role and funding is expected to remain a contentious issue in the weeks ahead, shaping the broader conversation on immigration and homeland security policy.

The situation remains fluid, and the outcome of the funding negotiations will have lasting implications for both national security and the millions of travelers who rely on the nation’s airports each day.