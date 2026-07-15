Senate panel advances Trump nominee to lead labor statistics agency

A 12-11 party-line vote sent Brett Matsumoto closer to the BLS job as inflation readings and a 2025 vacancy sharpened concerns about the agency’s independence.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 12-11 along party lines to advance Brett Matsumoto’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, putting Donald Trump’s pick one step closer to the full Senate. No floor vote date has been scheduled, but the committee action kept the fight over the nation’s labor and inflation data squarely in the political spotlight.

Matsumoto, a career BLS economist, would take charge of the agency that produces the monthly jobs and price reports watched by the Federal Reserve, investors, economists and households trying to gauge the cost of living. The timing made the vote especially sensitive: the BLS released June consumer prices on July 14, showing the Consumer Price Index fell 0.4 percent from May and rose 3.5 percent over 12 months, then issued June producer prices on July 15, showing final-demand prices fell 0.3 percent on the month and rose 5.5 percent over the year.

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The nomination hearing was held June 10 in the Senate office building, where HELP Chairman Bill Cassidy said the current job report process is not working. Cassidy pointed to large revisions months later and said those changes can trigger major swings in stock markets and retirement portfolios for most Americans. The comment captured why the BLS post has become more than a routine personnel slot: its leader oversees numbers that can move interest-rate expectations, market pricing and public confidence in the economic record.

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The bureau has also been without permanent leadership since August 2025, when Erika McEntarfer left the job. Friends of the Bureau of Labor Statistics called the agency a 142-year-old institution and said the commissioner post was at a crucial crossroads, a description that reflects how closely lawmakers are now watching the agency’s independence. The HELP Committee’s July 15 agenda bundled Matsumoto with two National Labor Relations Board nominees, James Macy and David Prouty, underscoring how confirmation politics around labor agencies have tightened.

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For now, the Senate’s next step will determine whether Matsumoto inherits the bureau as it continues to publish the inflation readings that shape policy debates, household budgets and Wall Street trading.