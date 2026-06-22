Senate passes major housing bill to boost supply and cut costs

The Senate approved the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act 85-5, a rare bipartisan deal that could soon reach Donald Trump.

The Senate cleared a major housing bill on Monday in an 85-5 vote, giving rare bipartisan momentum to a package supporters say could help ease America’s housing crunch and trim costs for families shut out of ownership. The measure, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, was written and pushed by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a weekend of House-Senate negotiations produced a compromise version.

The legislation blends pieces of the Senate’s earlier ROAD to Housing Act with the House-passed Housing for the 21st Century Act, a merger backers are casting as the biggest housing bill in more than 30 years and the first major housing package to advance through the Senate in nearly 17 years. Its central aims are straightforward: boost housing supply, lower prices, and curb large institutional investors from buying certain single-family homes.

That combination reflects an unusual political opening on an issue that has frustrated lawmakers for years. The Senate Banking Committee had already approved the underlying ROAD package 24-0, a unanimous vote that underscored how far the bill traveled from a traditional partisan fight. Supporters say the result came after years of committee work and stakeholder engagement, with Scott and Warren pressing the same broad message from opposite sides of the aisle.

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The political stakes are clear. Housing affordability has become one of the most visible cost-of-living pressures for voters, and the bill’s backers are framing the vote as a response to families locked out of homeownership. The investor restrictions are designed to hit a narrow but politically potent target, while the supply provisions are the part most likely to affect prices over time if they survive implementation and begin to translate into more homes coming to market.

Congress is now trying to finish work on the package by the end of the week so it can be sent to President Donald Trump for signature. That timeline will determine whether the bill becomes a symbolic bipartisan victory or a near-term policy shift. If it clears the final steps quickly, the measure could offer one of the few federal housing interventions with both the political backing and the scale to matter in the market.