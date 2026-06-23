Senate passes war powers resolution to end U.S. hostilities against Iran

The Senate's 50-48 vote put a war powers rebuke to Trump through both chambers for the first time, but its legal reach remains disputed.

The Senate delivered a narrow but consequential rebuke to President Donald Trump’s Iran policy on Tuesday, approving a House-passed war powers resolution that directs an end to U.S. hostilities against Iran. The 50-48 vote gave the measure the rare distinction of clearing both chambers, turning a symbolic protest into a formal test of Congress’s willingness to reclaim its authority over war and peace.

Four Republicans crossed party lines to support the resolution: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with most Republicans against it. The split underscored how divided Congress remains over Trump’s handling of the conflict, even as the final tally showed enough bipartisan backing to push the measure through the Senate.

The House had passed the same resolution on June 3 by a vote of 215-208, with Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania joining all Democrats. House Speaker Mike Johnson had earlier tried to delay the vote when it was nearing the floor in May, a sign of how contentious the measure became inside the Republican conference before it finally advanced.

AI-generated illustration

The conflict with Iran began on February 28, after U.S. and Israeli strikes set off a broader regional confrontation that disrupted markets and shipping routes. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz helped push gasoline prices higher and rattled global fuel markets, adding economic pressure to an already volatile military standoff. Lawmakers on both sides of Capitol Hill have also pressed for more details about the administration’s discussions with Tehran, including questions over sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets, a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund and whether any final agreement would include enforceable limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

The vote marked a sharp escalation in Congress’s effort to reassert itself over both the military and diplomatic tracks of Trump’s Iran policy. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Congress would likely get some sort of vote on any broader Iran deal, though he said the form of that vote was still unclear. Republicans also argued the war powers resolution may be symbolic and may not carry the force of law, leaving its practical effect uncertain even as its political message was unmistakable.