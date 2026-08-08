Senate races to escape Washington as August recess nears

Senate leaders were trying to clear a funding patch and Todd Blanche’s confirmation before August recess, while Trump’s pressure tested John Thune’s grip on the chamber.

The Senate was racing to clear a funding patch and confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general before its scheduled August recess, after a GOP-Trump deal left lawmakers scrambling to decide how much more business they could finish in Washington. The chamber’s official 2026 calendar already had August recess on the books, but the calendar did not make the underlying dispute any easier: whether senators would leave on their own terms or rush to endorse an arrangement shaped by Donald Trump’s demands and the need to get out of town.

That pressure landed hardest on Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Trump’s SAVE America demands had already put Senate Republicans under strain, and the party’s handling of them was described as a "SAVE snub" in early August. By the time the recess fight intensified, the White House and Senate Republicans were said to be deadlocked on key issues, a sign that the stop-and-go pace of the deal-making was about more than scheduling. It was also a test of how much leverage Trump still had over a chamber that is supposed to set its own agenda.

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The practical obstacle was a crowded Senate floor. Funding the government remained unresolved, and Blanche’s confirmation was still among the items delaying a recess agreement. Other nomination votes and must-pass business were stacked behind them, adding to what one account of the chamber’s schedule called a summer pileup threatening a quick escape. Thune’s effort to manage that pileup had already drawn damage inside the conference, with one description calling his handling of it a "trainwreck" that had done some damage.

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The broader pressure campaign was unmistakable. Trump had pushed Republicans toward a fast resolution, while Senate GOP leaders were trying to avoid an open break with him. Earlier coverage warned that Trump’s SAVE America demands could hand Republicans a "cruel summer," and the fight over the recess calendar showed how narrow the path had become for Thune. The closer senators got to the August break, the more the procedural scramble threatened to outrun scrutiny of the substance hidden inside the deal.