Senate Republicans plan reality check for Trump as tensions rise

Senate Republicans are set to tell Trump his SAVE America Act push has no path forward, a rare public test of whether the conference is reclaiming power.

Donald Trump will walk into a closed-door Senate GOP lunch on Wednesday with several Republicans ready to tell him his push for the SAVE America Act is running out of road. John Cornyn, Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy are expected to press the case that the bill does not have the votes, making the meeting a direct test of whether Senate Republicans are merely venting or beginning to reassert control.

The lunch was organized by Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the GOP steering committee and runs the weekly gathering. Trump was invited as tensions between the White House and Senate Republicans have spilled into the open, and some senators view Scott’s move as a slight to Senate Majority Leader John Thune while the conference is already divided over Trump’s demands.

Thune has said the Senate does not have the votes to change the filibuster rules to pass the SAVE America Act, closing off the most obvious route for Trump’s top legislative priority. Cassidy, a co-sponsor of the bill, has said it is time to move on because the measure lacks the votes, a message other senators are expected to echo in private when Trump arrives in Washington.

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The clash over the voting bill is only the latest in a widening break. Senate Republicans have also been angered by disputes over Iran policy and a Trump-backed Iran deal, the Jay Clayton nomination and surveillance legislation tied to FISA. The friction sharpened after Trump’s early-morning Truth Social post that upended GOP hopes of quickly confirming Clayton and complicated the party’s broader surveillance plan.

Thune has tried to keep the confrontation contained, saying his relationship with Trump is “fine,” even as the disagreements have become harder to hide. But multiple reports stretching from February through June show a pattern, not a one-off fight: GOP senators have increasingly resisted Trump’s pressure when they believe it could damage their own reelection prospects or disrupt the Senate agenda.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That is what makes this lunch more than a routine party meeting. Punchbowl News reported that Senate Republicans began 2026 with a 53-seat majority and are now increasingly focused on political survival over Trump’s demands. If Cornyn, Tillis, Cassidy and others stick to that line behind closed doors, it could shape not just the SAVE America Act fight but future votes on confirmations and filibuster rules. If they do not, the episode will read as another loud warning shot that left Trump’s leverage intact.