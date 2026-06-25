Senate reverses course on Iran war powers after Trump pressure

Trump’s attack on the Senate worked fast: Republicans flipped from approving Iran war limits 50-48 to blocking them a day later.

Senate Republicans folded within hours of Donald Trump’s attack on Iran war limits, turning a 50-48 approval into a 50-47 procedural defeat and exposing how quickly congressional resistance to the White House can fade under pressure.

The Senate had already sent a warning on June 16, when it rejected a war powers resolution on Iran by 47-48. Four Republicans, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, joined nearly all Democrats, and John Fetterman was the only Democrat recorded as voting no. A week later, on June 23, the chamber approved a war powers resolution for the first time by 50-48, again with Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski and Paul breaking ranks. By June 24, a related measure was blocked in a 50-47 procedural vote.

Trump answered the earlier rebuke with a blunt Truth Social attack, calling it “poorly timed and meaningless” and saying it gave “aid and comfort” to Iran. The administration argued that the United States was no longer in hostilities because of a ceasefire and said the 1973 War Powers Resolution was unconstitutional, setting up a broader fight over whether Congress can still force an exit once a president has escalated a conflict abroad.

The stakes were not only constitutional. The Iran conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, and the Senate’s June 23 vote marked the first time both chambers of Congress had passed a resolution directing a president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities since the War Powers Resolution was enacted in 1973. The administration was also expected to ask Congress for tens of billions of dollars to fund the war, making the war-powers fight a budget question as well as a foreign policy one.

The reversal came as Trump’s Republicans held only slim majorities in both chambers ahead of the November midterms, and as some lawmakers were already uneasy about other White House priorities, including a proposed $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund and a $70 billion immigration crackdown bill. Bill Cassidy’s support in May came days after he failed to advance in the Louisiana GOP Senate primary, where Trump had backed one of his opponents.

Public resistance to the war was also clear. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on June 23 found only one in four Americans believed the war against Iran was worth its costs, while a majority said they doubted a truce with Tehran would hold. The Senate’s rapid retreat showed that even after crossing Trump once, many Republicans were still unwilling to sustain a direct war-powers confrontation with the White House.