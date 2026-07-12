Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after brief illness

Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, days after returning from Ukraine, leaving Republicans with an open South Carolina Senate race and a sudden leadership void.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who became one of the Senate’s most recognizable foreign-policy hawks and later a close ally of Donald Trump, died Saturday night at 71 after a brief and sudden illness. His office said early Sunday that his family asked for privacy.

Graham’s death lands immediately on Washington’s political map. He had just returned from Ukraine after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and he was scheduled to appear Sunday on NBC News’ Meet the Press. NBC News reported that emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at Graham’s Capitol Hill home Saturday night.

The loss removes a veteran Republican voice from the Senate at a moment when the chamber is already defined by narrow margins and high-stakes fights over national security, courts and party discipline. Graham had served in the U.S. House from 1995 to 2003, won election to the Senate in 2002 and took office in January 2003. He was seeking a fifth six-year term in 2026 after winning his South Carolina primary on June 9, setting up a contested general-election race that now changes overnight.

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For Republicans, the vacancy carries both institutional and electoral weight. Graham had spent more than two decades in Congress and remained a central figure in the party’s internal debates, especially on foreign policy. He was widely known as a hawk on Ukraine and other international flashpoints, and his presence gave Senate Republicans one of their most experienced voices on defense and diplomacy.

He also helped shape the chamber’s most consequential domestic fights. Graham chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021, a period when the panel sat at the center of battles over judicial nominations and the legal legacy of Donald Trump. His evolution from an early Trump critic to one of the former president’s closest allies made him a defining figure in the modern Republican coalition, and a familiar bridge between the party’s establishment wing and its Trump-era base.

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In South Carolina, his death resets a race Republicans had expected to defend with a sitting senator at the top of the ticket. The contest he was pursuing had already turned competitive, and his absence now leaves the party to confront succession, messaging and voter turnout without one of its state’s most durable political brands. Graham’s career stretched from the House to the Senate and into the center of national Republican power, and his death closes that span abruptly.