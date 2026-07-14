Senators unveil bipartisan plan to avert Social Security insolvency

Senators are pushing a bipartisan Social Security fix as trustees warn the main retirement fund could pay only 78 percent of scheduled benefits in 2032.

Senate lawmakers are moving toward a bipartisan Social Security overhaul as the program’s trustees warn the main retirement trust fund will be unable to pay full scheduled benefits beginning in 2032. Dick Durbin said the system would otherwise pay only 78 percent of current benefits that year, and he said roughly 70 million Americans depend on Social Security for income, food, housing, medication and utilities.

The emerging proposal centers on a new investment fund that Bill Cassidy says could help shore up Social Security without changing benefits for people already receiving them or nearing retirement. A separate White House and Boyle bipartisan bill statement said a similar approach could extend solvency by at least 75 years under actuarial analysis, giving the idea a far longer runway than the program’s current financing outlook.

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The debate has moved back to the Senate Finance Committee, which held a hearing titled The Future of Social Security on June 24. Chuck Grassley and Bernie Sanders both made statements at the hearing, alongside testimony from the Bipartisan Policy Center, the NFIB Small Business Legal Center and Social Security Works. The hearing put the problem back in the center of committee business after years in which lawmakers have revisited the same solvency gap without closing it.

Durbin said the 2026 trustees report should “send alarm bells” through Congress and said he and colleagues have been working on a bipartisan way to strengthen Social Security for current and future retirees. Grassley, in his own recent hearing remarks, said inaction is not an option and pointed to historical moments when political leaders stepped in to address a funding shortfall.

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The Social Security Board of Trustees says the combined trust funds continue to face significant financing issues in its 2026 report, which covers the short range from 2026 through 2035 and the long range from 2026 through 2100. The report says the combined trust funds are projected to be unable to make full scheduled payments beginning in 2032, a deadline that underscores the stakes for any deal that can survive both the Senate and the broader politics of retirement security.