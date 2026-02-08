‘Send Help’ Holds Top Spot as ‘Melania’ Stumbles

Super Bowl weekend proved sluggish at the box office, with ‘Send Help’ keeping its crown and ‘Melania’ suffering a sharp drop. Here’s what drove the numbers.

If you thought the Super Bowl would steal all the drama this weekend, think again—the box office had its own storylines to tell. While football fever kept many moviegoers glued to their screens at home, ‘Send Help’ managed to hold onto the top spot amidst a slow crowd, and ‘Melania’ took a nosedive, plunging by 67% and landing in ninth place, according to Variety.

A Chilly Weekend for Cinemas

Super Bowl weekend is notorious for glacial box office numbers. Historically, studios avoid releasing their heavy hitters, knowing audiences are distracted by the big game. This year was no exception—ticket sales were sluggish across the board, with most films seeing significant drops in revenue. ‘Send Help’ stood firm at number one, a testament to its staying power, but the real headline was the spectacular fall of ‘Melania’.

saw a 67% drop, tumbling to ninth place and losing its footing among the weekend’s top earners. You can dig into the box office performance data for ‘Melania’ for a deeper look at its week-to-week trajectory. ‘Send Help’ maintained its lead, proving that even a cold weekend couldn’t stop its momentum. For numbers fans, the detailed box office history for ‘Send Help’ offers insight into its strong showing.

Why Did ‘Melania’ Sink So Fast?

No box office tumble happens in isolation. A 67% drop is steep, even for Super Bowl weekend. The film’s fall from grace isn’t just about the football distraction—it’s also about word-of-mouth, competition, and release timing. Official release schedules show that there were no major new releases to steal the spotlight, which means ‘Melania’ simply failed to keep its audience engaged. In contrast, ‘Send Help’ continues to benefit from positive buzz and audience loyalty.

Super Bowl Weekend: The Box Office Freeze

Every year, the Super Bowl box office history tells the same story: lower ticket sales, fewer moviegoers, and studios playing it safe. This year’s results fit the pattern, with total grosses down and few surprises from new releases. If you’re curious about how this weekend stacks up against previous years, the data is clear—this is one of the slowest weekends on the calendar, and 2026 was no different.

What’s Next for ‘Melania’ and ‘Send Help’?

For ‘Melania’, the sharp drop signals trouble ahead. Unless it finds a second wind, it’s likely to continue falling in the ranks. ‘Send Help’, on the other hand, looks poised to ride its success for another week, at least until the next big contender lands in cinemas. Fans and analysts alike will be watching the top grossing movies of 2024 chart to see if either film can regain momentum.

Final Take: Super Bowl or Cinema?

Let’s be honest—this weekend, the real action was on the gridiron. But for movie lovers, there’s still plenty to dissect. ‘Send Help’ is the quiet champion of a slow box office, and ‘Melania’ is now on the defensive. Whether you’re cheering for touchdowns or ticket sales, you won’t want to miss how these films fare in the coming weeks. If you’re a numbers nerd, dive into the weekend box office charts for the full rundown. One thing’s certain: the drama isn’t over.