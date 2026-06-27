Senegal routs Iraq 5-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive

Iraq's defensive lapse cracked the match open, and Senegal surged to a 5-0 win in Toronto to stay alive in the World Cup race.

Iraq's attempt to play out from the back cracked at Toronto Stadium, and Senegal turned the mistake into a 5-0 victory that kept its World Cup hopes alive. Habib Diarra had already struck in the fourth minute, Rebin Sulaka was sent off in the 13th after a VAR review for stopping a clear chance for Sadio Mané, and Senegal never lost control of the Group I finale.

The decisive blow came in the 56th minute when Lamine Camara's pass was mishandled and Ismaila Sarr finished for 2-0. Senegal added two more goals quickly, with Pape Gueye scoring in the 59th and 71st minutes, before Iliman Ndiaye closed the scoring in the 82nd.

The match, played Friday, June 26, at 15:00 local time in Toronto, was the first World Cup meeting between Senegal and Iraq. Before kickoff, Senegal needed a win and help from other results to advance.

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For Iraq, the night ended in elimination without a point. Graham Arnold's side finished bottom of the group and exited after its first World Cup appearance since 1986, while Senegal ended the group stage on three points with a plus-two goal difference. Jalal Hassan was replaced by Ahmed Basil at halftime, but the change did not stop the second-half collapse.