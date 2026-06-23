Senegal scores first against Norway in crucial World Cup clash

Ismaïla Sarr’s right-foot finish gave Senegal the early edge and turned a tense Group I meeting with Norway into a statement about Africa’s ceiling.

Ismaïla Sarr’s right-foot finish broke open the match and gave Senegal the first goal in a Group I meeting that carried the weight of history. At New York New Jersey Stadium, the Lions of Teranga were trying to turn a strong start into a statement against Norway, a side back at the World Cup after 28 years.

The contest was the first World Cup finals meeting between the countries and came with real pressure on both. Senegal entered as a team at its third straight tournament and fourth finals overall, with Pape Thiaw leading a provisional 28-man squad named on 20 May that blended Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Édouard Mendy with Premier League attackers Ismaïla Sarr, Habib Diarra, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Matar Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye. Kickoff came at 20:00 local time on Monday, 22 June 2026, 02:00 in Oslo and midnight in Dakar.

Senegal had little room to waste after a 3-1 opening defeat to France in New York on 16 June, a match in which it created clear chances and Sarr himself went close before halftime. That miss hung in the background here, but this time the decisive touch came from Sarr, who got in front of the back line and finished with his right foot. For Senegal, the goal mattered not only as a response to France but as evidence that the group had already learned to live with elite opponents.

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The broader picture is why the strike carried more than three points. Norway arrived with a perfect qualifying campaign and Erling Haaland’s 16 goals in eight qualifiers, yet Senegal’s answer showed the resilience that has long defined its best World Cup moments, from the shock win over France in 2002 to Pape Thiaw’s quarter-final run as a player. In a 48-team tournament where African sides are pushing to move from disruptors to contenders, Senegal’s first goal against Norway read like a reminder of how high its ceiling can be.