Senra Systems raises $65 million to scale aerospace wire-harness production

Senra Systems raised $65 million to automate wire-harness production, a manual bottleneck it says constrains rockets, missiles and satellites.

Senra Systems raised $65 million in a Series B and will use the money to open a third manufacturing facility. Wire harnesses for rockets, missiles and satellites are still assembled from PDFs, spreadsheets and tribal knowledge, a 100% manual process that slows the build-out of critical hardware. The new round lifted total funding to more than $112 million.

Senra was founded in March 2023 by Jordan Black and Benjamin Shanahan after Black worked at SpaceX scaling wire harnesses for Starship production. Black said, “Without wire harnessing, nothing turns on.” Wire harnessing, often done with hand labor and methods such as wire stretching on wooden peg boards, has barely changed since the Cold War.

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The company’s second factory, in Cypress, California, added about 80,000 square feet and expanded Senra’s production footprint by 5x. The site gives Senra room to grow from about 1,000 harnesses a month to 10,000 by next year. Its proprietary software platform, Amp, unifies quoting, engineering, manufacturing, supply-chain management and production workflows for harnesses used in aircraft, spacecraft, launch vehicles, satellites and defense systems. Senra’s customers include aerospace and defense manufacturers such as Anduril, L3Harris and Northrop Grumman.

The Series B was co-led by Lowercarbon Capital and Interlagos. Caie Kelley, a general partner at General Catalyst, said Senra can “turn a chokepoint into capacity the country can build on.”

Source: assemblymag.com

NASA documentation on Apollo 1 says an electric arc and wire insulation were the probable fire source, and a 2024 NASA paper said the Apollo-era wire-break ignition test was developed from re-created Apollo tests.