Indian stock markets faced a notable downturn on February 6, with the Sensex dropping more than 300 points to close at 82,995 and the Nifty slipping by 124 points to finish at 25,518. The decline was led primarily by heavyweight technology stocks, as investors reacted to sector-specific pressures and steady monetary policy signals.

Technology Giants Lead Market Decline

The technology sector played a major role in the day’s losses, with blue-chip companies such as TCS and Tech Mahindra exerting significant downward pressure on both indices. Weak sentiment in the IT sector, amid global economic uncertainties and cautious investor outlook, contributed to the sell-off. As these tech giants hold substantial weightage in the indices, their performance had an outsized impact on market direction.

Monetary Policy Steady: Repo Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India maintained the repo rate at 5.25%, signaling a steady approach to monetary policy. While this move was widely anticipated by market participants, the unchanged rate did little to bolster investor sentiment, especially as sectoral headwinds persisted. Stability in the repo rate typically reassures borrowers and businesses about borrowing costs, but on this occasion, the market’s focus remained on corporate earnings and global cues.

Sector Trends and Market Sentiment

Beyond the tech sector, the overall market mood was risk-averse, with many investors opting to book profits amid ongoing global and domestic uncertainties. The steady repo rate was in line with consensus expectations, but the lack of new positive triggers, combined with underperformance in key sectors, led to broad-based selling pressure. Market watchers note that, in such scenarios, indices often reflect the performance of their largest constituents, amplifying the impact of sector-specific declines.

Looking Ahead: Key Factors for Investors

As the week progresses, investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings, global market trends, and any fresh policy cues for signs of recovery or further volatility. The consistent repo rate provides a stable backdrop, but sector-specific developments—particularly in technology—are likely to remain in focus. Market participants are advised to stay alert for signals from both domestic and international markets that could influence short-term sentiment and long-term trends.

For those tracking the latest market movements and sectoral developments, staying up to date with official Sensex and Nifty statistics is essential for informed decision-making.

Indian equities remain sensitive to global cues, sectoral leadership changes, and monetary policy stability, with technology stocks currently at the heart of market direction.