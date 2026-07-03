Serena Williams and Venus added to Wimbledon doubles schedule

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were added to Saturday’s doubles order of play as Serena’s Wimbledon comeback kept building around Centre Court. Serena, 44, is back in singles as a wild card after last playing in 2022.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were added to Saturday’s order of play at Wimbledon, bringing the sisters’ doubles return into the heart of a Championships already shaped by Serena’s comeback. The update carries unusual weight because Serena, now 44, is also in the 2026 ladies’ singles draw as a wild card after her last competitive singles match at the 2022 US Open.

Wimbledon’s schedule makes clear that the daily order of play can change because of weather, player injury or other scheduling needs, and that singles matches are managed carefully to preserve the option of doubles or mixed doubles later in the day. Even so, the addition of Serena and Venus to the weekend programme stood out immediately because it placed one of the sport’s most recognizable partnerships back in front of the Wimbledon crowd.

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The pairing is loaded with history. Serena and Venus won Wimbledon ladies’ doubles titles as wild cards in 2000 and 2002, a rare feat that helped define both sisters’ status at the All England Club. Serena’s singles record at Wimbledon is even more imposing: she won the ladies’ title seven times and reached the final four more times, a record of sustained dominance that still frames every return she makes to Centre Court.

This comeback has also been tied to Serena’s family life. Wimbledon has said Serena wanted her two daughters, Olympia and Adira, to see her compete, adding a personal layer to a return that has already become one of the tournament’s main storylines. That attention was visible again when Serena left Centre Court to a standing ovation after her singles match against Maya Joint, a scene that underscored how much of Wimbledon’s attention still follows her every appearance.

Source: justwomenssports.com

The doubles listing now gives the sisters another expected chapter at a tournament where their names carry a different kind of billing from most players on the draw. For Wimbledon fans, it is not simply another match on the schedule. It is a reminder that Serena and Venus still turn an order-of-play update into one of the defining events of the Championships.