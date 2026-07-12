Serena Williams returns at 44 for doubles comeback in London

Serena Williams came back at 44 with a doubles wild card in London, nearly four years after her US Open farewell. Her return put 23 Grand Slam singles titles back into the women’s game.

Serena Williams returned to professional tennis at 44 with a doubles wild card at Queen’s Club in London, putting one of the sport’s most decorated champions back into competition nearly four years after her farewell at the 2022 US Open. Her comeback came in doubles, not singles, at the WTA 500 Queen’s Club Championships, which ran June 8-14, 2026.

Williams’ announcement on June 1 set up a rare late-career chapter in women’s tennis. She arrived with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a résumé that already placed her among the most accomplished players in the history of the sport, and her return immediately shifted attention to how a global star can re-enter a tour that has long been defined by speed, depth and constant turnover.

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The choice of venue mattered. Queen’s Club, on grass in London, gave Williams a familiar surface but also a demanding one, especially for a player returning after nearly four years away from professional competition. The event was framed around her doubles entry, a notable shift from the solo spotlight that defined much of her career and from the farewell appearance she made at the 2022 US Open.

That separation between legacy and current competition has been central to the reaction around Williams’ return. She did not come back to stage a nostalgia act in singles. She stepped into the women’s game through a doubles wild card, in a format that requires timing, communication and quick adaptation, and she did so at an age when few players remain in contention at the top level.

Brian Minkoff-London Pixels via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The broader significance lies in the collision of age, celebrity and competitive legitimacy. Williams’ presence in London forced the sport to weigh not just what she meant to tennis, but what it means for a 44-year-old champion to return on her own terms, in a high-level WTA event, and still command a place in the draw.