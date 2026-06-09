Serena Williams returns to tennis at Queen’s Club doubles match

Serena Williams drew a standing ovation at Queen’s Club, opening a comeback that could stretch from doubles in London to Berlin and maybe Wimbledon.

Serena Williams walked back onto a grass court at Queen’s Club and immediately turned a doubles match into a referendum on what comes next. The 44-year-old, in her first professional appearance in nearly four years, received a standing ovation as she entered the Andy Murray Arena with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, a pairing that said as much about timing as it did about nostalgia.

The match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe was Williams’ first since the 2022 U.S. Open, the farewell tournament from which she had stepped away before announcing, on June 2, 2026, that she was returning after having “evolved away” from tennis. The opening act in London mattered because it offered the first real sign of how far Williams’ body can still carry her, and whether doubles can serve as a bridge to singles rather than a one-off reunion.

Queen’s Club gave the comeback added weight. The women’s event returned to the WTA Tour calendar in 2025 after more than 50 years away, making last year’s tournament the first at the venue since 1973, when Olga Morozova won the title. The club itself dates to 1881, and the site has long been one of tennis’s most symbolic grass-court stages, having hosted names such as Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and John McEnroe. Williams had never played there before this week.

The doubles draw also framed the sporting stakes. Mboko entered with a June 2026 WTA singles ranking of No. 9, while Routliffe’s WTA doubles bio listed her at No. 11 and Melichar-Martinez at No. 15. Williams, whose resume includes 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles, has already said she has not decided whether to pursue a singles comeback. That uncertainty now hangs over every step of the return.

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The timetable leaves little room for caution. Williams is scheduled to play the Berlin Tennis Open in Germany from June 13-21, with her doubles partner there still to be named, and Wimbledon begins on June 29. Serena and Venus Williams won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and six of those came at Wimbledon, making any hint of a singles run on the All England Club lawns instantly consequential.

For now, Queen’s Club supplied the first hard evidence that Williams can still command the sport’s center stage. Whether this becomes a short doubles detour or the opening chapter of a late-career second act will become clearer quickly, with Berlin and then Wimbledon looming only days away.