Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon singles as wild card in 2026

Serena Williams won the final Wimbledon women’s singles wild card, putting her back in Grand Slam singles at 44 for the first time since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams has been handed the final open place in Wimbledon’s women’s singles draw, a wild card that moves her from a ceremonial return to a real competitive test. At 44, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will step into the main draw when the grass-court tournament begins on June 29, 2026, her first Grand Slam singles appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open.

The timing gives the comeback a sharper edge than nostalgia alone. Williams last played Grand Slam singles in New York, where Ajla Tomljanović beat her in three sets, and her recent return to competition in doubles at Queen’s Club in London earlier in June was the clearest sign that she was again testing match readiness. That doubles appearance did not answer every question about singles form, but it showed that Williams was willing to compete again against touring professionals, not just step onto a ceremonial stage.

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Wimbledon’s decision also has direct draw implications. Williams took the eighth and final women’s singles spot left open by the All England Club, meaning she will not have to go through qualifying and will instead enter the main draw immediately. That guarantee matters, because it places her back among the championship field from the start, where every round can bring a seeded opponent and every match will demand more physical endurance than a doubles outing.

The return is not limited to singles. Williams had already accepted a women’s doubles wild card with her sister Venus, making Wimbledon a two-event assignment for her once again. The Williams sisters have won six Wimbledon women’s doubles titles together and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles overall, the second-most by any women’s team in the Open Era. Their reunion will be their first tournament together since the 2022 U.S. Open.

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For Wimbledon, the wild card restores one of tennis’s defining names to the grass. For Williams, it creates a far harder question: whether a 44-year-old champion can do more than return, and actually contend. The answer will begin to take shape the moment the draw opens play on June 29.