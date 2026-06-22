Serena Williams to return to Wimbledon singles at age 44

At 44, Serena Williams is back in Wimbledon singles with a wild card, but limited grass-court reps and a long layoff make the road to a real run steep.

Serena Williams is back in Wimbledon’s singles draw at 44, and the question now is not whether the name still resonates but whether the body, the match sharpness and the draw can support a serious run. Wimbledon granted Williams the final ladies’ singles wild card for 2026, a late call that arrived eight days before the Championships begin on 29 June.

The comeback comes with immediate practical limits. Williams last played a competitive singles match at the 2022 US Open, where Ajla Tomljanovic beat her in three sets in the third round. Since then, her competitive tennis has been confined to doubles, first at Queen’s Club in London earlier this month and then at the Berlin Tennis Open in the week before Wimbledon. That gives Williams only a small amount of recent grass-court work to lean on as she returns to singles at a level where margin for error is thin.

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Her place in the field will bring instant attention, but the competitive ceiling is easy to measure. Williams owns seven Wimbledon women’s singles titles and 23 Grand Slam singles titles overall, leaving her one short of Margaret Court’s all-time women’s major record of 24. Those numbers frame her stature; they do not guarantee that a meaningful singles campaign is realistic after more than four years away from Grand Slam singles play.

The singles wild card also intersects with a doubles return that carries its own history. Williams will play women’s doubles with Venus Williams, their first tournament together since the 2022 US Open. Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and six Wimbledon doubles titles, a record of partnership that remains unmatched in the women’s game. For Serena, the doubles invitation already reopened Grand Slam competition; the singles wild card pushes the comeback into a far less forgiving test.

Source: olympics.com

Wimbledon itself underscored the shock value of the decision by teasing it with the line, “This is not a drill.” The reaction reflected the scale of the gamble as much as the scale of the player. At 44, Williams is not being asked to chase nostalgia. She is being asked to win points against a modern women’s field that is deeper, faster and far less willing to hand out rhythm.

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If Williams is to produce anything beyond a ceremonial return, the draw will have to cooperate, her movement must hold over multiple matches and her timing on grass must come quickly. The name still changes the tournament. The tennis will decide how far it goes.