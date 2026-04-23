Markets Flat as ServiceNow, IBM Slide and Oil Prices Rise

US stock indexes stayed near the flatline as ServiceNow and IBM shares fell, while oil prices climbed amid ongoing tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.

Major US stock indexes closed little changed on Wednesday, as declines in ServiceNow and IBM shares weighed on gains elsewhere. Rising oil prices driven by heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz added further pressure to investor sentiment.

Market Performance Remains Subdued

According to Investopedia, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all posted minor declines. Trading was choppy throughout the session, with most major indexes hovering near the unchanged mark. Investors digested a mix of earnings reports, shifting energy prices, and global geopolitical concerns.

The Dow , S&P 500 , and Nasdaq all slipped modestly, reflecting a cautious mood across equities.

, , and all slipped modestly, reflecting a cautious mood across equities. ServiceNow and IBM were among the day's weakest performers, dragging on the technology sector.

and were among the day's weakest performers, dragging on the technology sector. Energy stocks saw some support as oil prices pushed higher.

ServiceNow and IBM Lead Technology Declines

Shares of ServiceNow and IBM fell sharply, underperforming the broader market. While specific catalysts for the drops were not detailed, investor focus remained on earnings reports and guidance from large-cap tech firms. Official filings and recent earnings can be reviewed on the SEC EDGAR ServiceNow page and SEC EDGAR IBM page for more details on company performance and outlook.

The declines in these tech giants contributed to sector underperformance and weighed on the broader indexes, offsetting gains seen in energy and other defensive sectors.

Oil Prices Climb Amid Hormuz Tensions

Oil markets moved higher as investors monitored developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global crude shipments. Ongoing tensions in the region have raised concerns about potential disruptions to oil supply, pushing West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices upward.

Rising oil prices provided a lift to energy stocks, partially balancing weakness in technology names.

Broader market sentiment remained cautious due to the uncertainty stemming from geopolitical risks.

Investor Focus: Earnings and Global Events

Market participants continue to weigh corporate earnings results against the backdrop of volatile energy markets and global uncertainties. The muted moves in major indexes suggest a wait-and-see approach as investors assess the potential impact of rising oil prices and any fallout from the Hormuz situation.

For those tracking broader market trends and index performance, additional data and historical trends are available at FRED S&P 500 Index Historical Data and Investing.com Major Global Indices.

Looking Ahead

With global developments and corporate earnings continuing to set the tone, market volatility may persist in the coming sessions. Investors will be watching for any updates from ServiceNow and IBM, as well as movements in crude oil prices, for signals on market direction. As always, official company filings and live market data remain key resources for those seeking deeper insight into these shifting dynamics.