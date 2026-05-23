Set-Jetting Drives Surge in Pop Culture Tourism

Set-jetting, the trend of traveling to famous movie and TV locations, is reshaping global tourism. Here's how fans plan their next adventure.

Set-jetting, a term describing travel inspired by film and television locations, has rapidly emerged as a defining trend in the tourism industry. As more travelers seek out backdrops from their favorite shows and movies, destinations worldwide are adapting to meet this unique demand, blending pop culture with traditional sightseeing.

What Is Set-Jetting?

Set-jetting refers to the practice of planning trips around filming locations featured in popular movies or TV series. According to Real Simple, this trend allows fans to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite characters by visiting real-life sites where iconic scenes were shot. Whether it's the Scottish Highlands from "Outlander" or the streets of Paris from "Emily in Paris," these locations have become must-see destinations for pop culture enthusiasts.

Why Set-Jetting Is Booming

Global tourism has rebounded, with statistics showing steady growth in international travel and an increasing share attributed to pop culture influences.

Streaming services and social media continue to boost awareness of filming locations, making it easier for fans to discover and seek out destinations featured on screen.

Travelers cite the desire for "experiential travel"—immersing themselves in familiar stories and settings—as a major motivation behind their choices, as highlighted by Travelzoo’s analysis of set-jetting.

Popular Set-Jetting Destinations

Some locations have seen a dramatic uptick in visitors due to their starring roles on screen. For example:

The Czech Republic has experienced increased tourism tied to productions like "Casino Royale" and "Mission: Impossible," with local economies benefiting from the influx.

The UK remains a perennial favorite for set-jetters, with VisitBritain’s research showing that sites from the "Harry Potter" series, "Downton Abbey," and "James Bond" films consistently draw international crowds.

U.S. national parks and landmarks have also seen surges in visitors after being featured in major films, as detailed in the National Park Service’s explainer on pop culture tourism.

How Fans Plan Their Pop Culture Adventures

According to Real Simple, set-jetters often:

Research filming locations using online guides and fan forums.

Book specialized tours that offer behind-the-scenes insights or recreate film scenes.

Tailor their itineraries to include both well-known and lesser-known sites, seeking a mix of immersion and discovery.

Travel companies and local tourism boards are responding by curating film tourism experiences and collaborating with studios to promote destinations as must-visit spots for fans.

Economic and Cultural Impact

The impact of set-jetting extends beyond individual experiences. Recent UNWTO tourism statistics reveal that destinations featured in blockbuster productions often see sustained increases in visitor numbers, contributing to local economies and sometimes even revitalizing entire regions. For example, the village of Matamata in New Zealand, known as "Hobbiton" from "The Lord of the Rings," transformed into a year-round tourist hub.

Considerations for Responsible Set-Jetting

As the trend grows, experts stress the importance of responsible travel. Over-tourism can strain resources and disrupt local communities. Real Simple recommends seeking out guided tours that respect the area, spreading visits to less-trafficked sites, and supporting small businesses along the way.

The Future of Set-Jetting

With ongoing streaming releases and the enduring appeal of cinematic storytelling, set-jetting shows no signs of slowing down. As destinations continue to capitalize on their pop culture appeal, both travelers and local economies stand to benefit—provided growth is managed thoughtfully.

For those inspired by their favorite stories, set-jetting offers a new way to connect with beloved worlds and create unforgettable travel memories.