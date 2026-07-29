Settlement deal complicates Todd Blanche attorney general nomination vote

A seven-figure settlement landed two days before Todd Blanche's committee vote, and John Cornyn canceled a meeting. The timing deepened doubts about Trump-aligned influence.

A seven-figure settlement landed two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on Todd Blanche’s nomination, putting fresh pressure on a confirmation already strained by Republican hesitation. John Cornyn of Texas canceled a meeting with Blanche before the committee vote and said there was still no deal with the administration.

The settlement revived scrutiny of the Trump administration’s proposed Anti-Weaponization Fund, which coverage had pegged at about $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. The fund was described as a way to compensate people who say they were unfairly investigated under the Biden administration, including allies of President Donald Trump. That combination, a large payout and a pending vote on Trump’s attorney general pick, sharpened the appearance-of-influence question that has followed Blanche’s nomination for weeks.

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Blanche, who had been acting attorney general, told senators at the July 15 hearing before the Judiciary Committee chaired by Chuck Grassley that he was not a “yes man” as lawmakers pressed him on loyalty to Trump. The question was not just whether Blanche would follow White House priorities, but whether the Justice Department could remain independent from the political demands of the president who chose him.

That tension had already narrowed Blanche’s path through the Senate. Earlier coverage said his confirmation prospects were under pressure because Cornyn and Thom Tillis were not committed to advancing him, leaving the nominee dependent on a fragile GOP coalition. The Hill said Cornyn’s concerns could leave Blanche stuck in the Judiciary Committee, a reminder that committee votes are not ceremonial when a nominee’s independence is under dispute.

BruceSchaff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The fight now centers on whether the settlement is ordinary political hardball or a more serious test of Senate norms. In Washington, timing matters almost as much as substance, and a seven-figure payout moving in the same orbit as a confirmation vote is exactly the sort of sequence that raises alarms about institutional independence.