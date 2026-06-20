Severe storms, flash flooding and heat threaten holiday travel across US

Flash floods, severe storms and rising heat were pressing holiday travel as the Plains, Midwest and Southeast faced a multi-hazard weekend.

A broad swath of the country faced a dangerous overlap of weather threats as holiday travelers, World Cup fans and athletes moved through the first heavy stretch of summer travel. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said impactful flash floods and severe storms were expected across the Plains and Midwest, while locally significant flooding remained possible across the Southeast and Gulf Coast.

The practical risk map stretched well beyond one region. The Weather Prediction Center’s national forecast chart for June 20 through June 22 showed severe thunderstorms and heavy rain with flash flooding possible across parts of the central U.S., a setup that could snarl roads, delay flights and turn short trips into long detours. Weather outlets described the pattern as a multi-hazard collision of storms, flooding, heat and wildfire risk affecting millions of Americans at once.

AI-generated illustration

The flood threat was only one part of the problem. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said above-normal temperatures and possible extreme heat conditions were expected in parts of the United States during the week of June 27 through July 3, with elevated heat risk stretching from the California Valley eastward into the lower Four Corners and from the Florida Peninsula northward into the Southern and Middle Atlantic regions. That forecast pointed to a second wave of travel stress just as summer holiday movement intensifies.

Photo by Helena Jankovičová Kováčová

The timing mattered because the country had already been hit by a recent severe-weather outbreak that left widespread damage and power outages in more than ten states. One forecast report warned that the active pattern could affect more than 90 million people, underscoring how fast a regional storm system can become a national travel problem when it reaches major interstate corridors, connecting airports and tournament routes.

Famartin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For planners and travelers, the message was straightforward: the same weekend can bring flash flooding in the Plains, severe storms in the Midwest, heavy rain in the central U.S. and oppressive heat farther south and west. In a summer shaped by repeated extremes, event schedules and travel plans now have to absorb not just one hazard, but several moving at once.