Sexually Transmitted Ringworm Outbreak in Minnesota

Minnesota faces the nation’s largest outbreak of sexually transmitted ringworm, raising public health concerns and sparking investigations into this unusual fungal infection.

Minnesota has become the center of the United States’ largest known outbreak of sexually transmitted ringworm, health officials have confirmed. The rapid spread of this Trichophyton mentagrophytes infection is drawing national attention as public health experts work to understand transmission patterns and contain the fungus.

Unusual Spread Highlights Public Health Challenge

Traditionally, ringworm—a common name for dermatophytosis—is a superficial fungal infection that spreads through skin-to-skin contact or contaminated objects. However, recent cases in Minnesota demonstrate a shift: the infection is now being transmitted sexually, leading to more difficult containment and increased risk for certain populations.

Largest Known Outbreak in the United States

Gizmodo reports that Minnesota officials have identified this as the nation’s largest outbreak of sexually transmitted ringworm to date. The situation is being closely monitored by state and federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health officials note a significant increase in cases involving the fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes , which can cause persistent, itchy, ring-shaped rashes.

, which can cause persistent, itchy, ring-shaped rashes. Unlike most ringworm infections, these cases have been linked to sexual activity, often among adults with no prior history of fungal infections.

Medical professionals are urging those experiencing unusual rashes in the groin, buttocks, or thighs to seek medical attention for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

What Is Trichophyton mentagrophytes?

Trichophyton mentagrophytes is a species of fungus responsible for various forms of ringworm, including athlete’s foot and jock itch. The CDC explains that while these infections are usually mild, outbreaks can be challenging to control, especially when transmission is linked to close physical contact, such as sexual activity.

Symptoms often appear as red, scaly, and sometimes ring-shaped rashes. In the context of sexual transmission, the infection has been found in areas typically associated with intimate contact, making diagnosis more complex and sometimes delaying effective treatment.

Response and Prevention Efforts

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued guidance for healthcare providers and the public, emphasizing:

Prompt identification and laboratory confirmation of suspected cases

Treatment with prescription antifungal medications

Education on avoiding skin-to-skin contact when rashes are present

Increased hygiene and cleaning of shared linens or clothing

Although ringworm is not considered a life-threatening infection, untreated cases can persist, spread to others, or lead to complications, especially in immunocompromised individuals.

Why This Outbreak Is Notable

Sexually transmitted fungal infections such as this are rare and highlight the evolving landscape of infectious diseases. Public health experts say the Minnesota outbreak underscores the importance of surveillance, rapid response, and public awareness. While sexually transmitted Trichophyton mentagrophytes has been documented in other countries, this is the first time a significant cluster has emerged in the United States.

Looking Forward

Health agencies will continue to monitor the outbreak, investigate transmission dynamics, and provide updated recommendations for the public and healthcare providers. In the meantime, individuals are encouraged to practice good hygiene, seek medical advice if they notice suspicious skin changes, and communicate openly with partners about symptoms.

For more information on ringworm and ways to protect yourself, visit the CDC’s explainer on dermatophytosis.