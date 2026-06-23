Sexyy Red claims $500K in jewelry and handbags stolen in Florida

Sexyy Red says a masked intruder took about $500,000 in handbags and necklaces from a Florida mansion during her mother’s birthday retreat.

A rented Florida mansion meant for a family birthday retreat is now at the center of a security and liability dispute after Sexyy Red said about $500,000 in handbags and necklaces vanished during the gathering. The lawsuit turns on a simple but damaging allegation: a masked intruder got inside through an unlocked door.

The filing says the break-in happened in January 2025 while Sexyy Red hosted a birthday retreat for her mother. It describes a single masked individual entering the property on January 12 and leaving with an enormous haul of luxury items, including handbags and necklaces. The loss, if proved, would place the episode among the most expensive alleged thefts tied to a private event at a high-end rental.

AI-generated illustration

The case is drawing attention not just because of the value of the items, but because of what it says about the risks attached to luxury short-term rentals used for private celebrations. These properties often depend on a small security footprint, temporary staffing and strict control of entrances, all of which can become weak points when guests arrive, leave and move around on a large property. In this instance, the unlocked door alleged in the suit has become central to both the theft claim and the question of who was responsible for keeping the property secure.

The lawsuit names security guard Carl Thompson, according to secondary coverage. That shifts the dispute from a simple burglary allegation to a broader question of civil liability, including whether security personnel, property operators or others failed to prevent access to the mansion. Florida burglary law makes the entry itself legally significant: under state law, burglary means entering a dwelling, structure or conveyance with intent to commit an offense inside, and stealthy, nonconsensual entry can serve as prima facie evidence of that intent.

HOTSPOTATL via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

That legal framework helps explain why the manner of entry matters so much in the case. An unlocked door can turn a private celebration into an open invitation for liability claims, especially when expensive jewelry, handbags and other valuables are on site. For owners and guests of luxury rentals, the allegation is a reminder that upscale settings do not eliminate basic security failures, and sometimes make the financial consequences of those failures far larger.