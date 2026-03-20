Shapiro Addresses AI Policy at West Chester Roundtable

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro discussed artificial intelligence policy during a recent roundtable in West Chester, focusing on opportunities and risks.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro underscored the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) policy and public engagement during a recent roundtable discussion in West Chester, where he addressed community leaders and stakeholders on the growing impact of AI technologies across the state.

The Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Governor Shapiro's roundtable comes as AI continues to expand its role in both public and private sectors. While the Delco Times report provided limited details, Shapiro’s appearance signals state-level attention on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI. His administration has previously been involved in AI policy discussions, including the formation of a state Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee to study and make recommendations on responsible use, ethical guidelines, and workforce impacts.

Public Concerns and State Initiatives

AI technology has raised a number of public concerns, including data privacy, algorithmic bias, and workforce displacement. A Pew Research Center survey found that a majority of Americans express at least some worry about the increasing use of AI, with concerns centering on job losses and personal data security. Governor Shapiro’s roundtable reflects an ongoing effort to address these concerns at the state level by engaging directly with local leaders and residents.

Pennsylvania’s AI Advisory Committee meets regularly to provide guidance on the ethical implementation of AI in public systems.

State agencies have begun pilot programs exploring AI in government operations, seeking both efficiency and fairness.

Policy Frameworks and Broader Context

Pennsylvania’s efforts align with national policy frameworks, such as the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights released by the White House, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework which offers guidelines for risk assessment and mitigation. These resources provide structure for states like Pennsylvania as they develop their own strategies for AI governance and oversight.

According to Statista data, the U.S. AI market has seen rapid growth, with investments and adoption rates rising sharply in sectors like healthcare, education, and public safety. This surge heightens the need for state and local leaders to ensure that AI is implemented responsibly and benefits all communities.

Looking Ahead

Governor Shapiro’s roundtable in West Chester demonstrates a commitment to transparency and dialogue as Pennsylvania navigates the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. As AI technologies continue to shape society, ongoing public engagement and robust policy frameworks will be essential to maximizing benefits while minimizing risks for Pennsylvanians.