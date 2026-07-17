Shark sightings rise off New York and New Jersey beaches

Beach closures and drone patrols followed a shark sighting near Breezy Point and another at Rockaway Beach as July crowds filled the shore.

A shark was spotted close to the shoreline of Breezy Point, New York, and beaches were closed in Rockaway Beach over the sighting, putting more pressure on officials already tracking a busy summer shoreline. At Rockaway, sharks were spotted for a second sweltering day in a row, and the sightings were detected by drones off the beach Friday morning.

The concern has been sharpened by the crowds that pack the coast every holiday week. Millions were expected to head to beaches across New York and New Jersey for the Fourth of July weekend, and officials moved to add more drones and lifeguards after saying a woman was likely bitten by a shark at Jones Beach the week before. The response shows how quickly a single sighting can change patrol patterns at beaches that depend on peak-season traffic.

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Officials have also been reminding beachgoers to stay alert after shark sightings and deadly rip currents across the East Coast. That warning has mattered on Long Island, where Jones Beach, Breezy Point and Rockaway Beach sit in the same public conversation about recreation, safety and the risk of a sudden closure during the busiest stretch of the year.

Photo by adiprayogo liemena

The sightings have also been folded into a larger seasonal pattern rather than treated as one-off scares. Fox Weather published a timeline of shark attacks and sightings in New York and New Jersey, while ABC News reported on May 11, 2026, that a juvenile white shark named Nori was moving north along the eastern seaboard and had pinged off New Jersey and New York. The references to Nori, along with the repeated beach closures and drone detections, have kept attention on how officials communicate risk without driving people away from the water.