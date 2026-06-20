Shearer says Kane is key to England’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Alan Shearer says Harry Kane must peak for England to go deep in 2026, as the captain arrives from a 61-goal Bayern season and a very different role than in Qatar.

Harry Kane arrives at the 2026 World Cup carrying far more than England’s scoring burden. The Bayern Munich forward has just produced a career-best season of 61 goals in 51 appearances, and Alan Shearer says that level is not optional if England are to have any realistic chance of lifting the trophy in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That demand marks a sharp contrast with Kane’s 2022 tournament in Qatar, where England lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals on 10 December 2022 and Kane missed a late penalty after scoring earlier from the spot. Shearer said at the time that the miss would haunt Kane for the rest of his life, a judgment that captured how cruel the ending felt for England’s captain and how heavy the responsibility sat on his shoulders.

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What has changed since then is not just the numbers, but Kane’s entire profile within the side. He is now heading into his third World Cup as England captain, no longer viewed only as a final striker waiting for service but as a leader and tactical focal point whose movement, link play and finishing can shape the team’s whole attack. Under Thomas Tuchel, that evolution matters because England will need Kane to connect midfield to the front line as much as to finish moves himself.

The psychological shift is just as important. Kane remains England’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, and he broke Wayne Rooney’s long-standing record only months after the Qatar tournament. That milestone altered the conversation around him: the pressure has not disappeared, but it now sits alongside the authority that comes with being England’s most prolific scorer ever.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Kane is also closing in on another landmark, with Gary Lineker’s England World Cup record of 10 goals still within reach. For Shearer, that larger record chase matters less than Kane’s form in the decisive matches. England’s hopes at the 2026 World Cup will rise or fall on whether Kane can turn a painful memory from Qatar into the basis for a run deep into the tournament.