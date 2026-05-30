Shedeur Sanders Surpasses Tom Brady in NFLPA Merchandise Sales

Shedeur Sanders has overtaken Tom Brady’s long-standing record for NFLPA licensed merchandise sales, while Travis Hunter emerges as a top earner among athletes.

Shedeur Sanders has officially eclipsed Tom Brady’s record for licensed merchandise sales, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated. The milestone marks a significant moment for the young quarterback, highlighting the growing influence of college athletes in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era. Travis Hunter, Sanders’ Colorado teammate, has also been recognized as one of the top earners in the NIL marketplace.

Sanders Sets New NFLPA Sales Benchmark

The NFLPA Players Inc. Top 50 Player Sales List serves as the official barometer for licensed NFL player merchandise sales, including jerseys, apparel, trading cards, and collectibles. Sanders' ascent to the top of this list means he has surpassed the previous record set by Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback whose career sales have dominated this space for years.

Sanders now holds the highest all-time NFLPA licensed merchandise sales figure , reflecting his immense popularity among fans and collectors.

, reflecting his immense popularity among fans and collectors. Brady’s record, which was considered a benchmark due to his multi-decade NFL stardom and championship pedigree, has stood firm until Sanders’ breakout.

College Athletes Rewrite NIL Landscape

The rise of Sanders and Hunter in merchandise sales underscores the transformative impact of NIL regulations that allow collegiate athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness. These changes have created new revenue streams and elevated the profile of standout players beyond the field.

Sanders’ popularity has surged not only due to his performance at Colorado but also because of his high-profile lineage as the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter, a two-way star for the Buffaloes, is now counted among the top NIL earners, further validating the earning power of elite college athletes.

Statistical Context and Athlete Profiles

Sanders’ on-field success has driven his off-field value. According to college football statistics, Sanders has consistently ranked among the top quarterbacks nationally, which has helped fuel demand for his licensed products. Similarly, Travis Hunter’s unique versatility—contributing as both a receiver and defensive back—has made his memorabilia highly sought after.

Sanders’ merchandise sales have outpaced not only college peers but also established NFL veterans, a testament to his broad appeal.

Hunter’s status as a dual-threat athlete has generated strong fan engagement and collector interest.

Looking Ahead

The achievements of Sanders and Hunter signal a new era for athlete marketability, where college stars can rival or even surpass the commercial footprints of NFL legends. As NIL opportunities continue to expand, the sports marketplace may see more breakthrough stories, reshaping expectations for athlete endorsements and merchandise sales.

For sports business analysts and fans alike, the ascent of Sanders and Hunter offers a glimpse into the evolving landscape of athlete branding, where performance, personality, and social influence are more interconnected than ever before.