Sheetz moves 830 stores off VMware to StorMagic SvHCI

Sheetz had already moved more than 600 of its 830-plus stores off VMware, using existing Dell servers and remote rollout to dodge site visits.

Sheetz began shifting more than 830 store locations off VMware and onto StorMagic SvHCI, and by July 15, 2026, it had already completed the change at more than 600 stores. The chain said the rollout was averaging about 200 stores a month and should finish in roughly four months, with the migration handled remotely on existing Dell R440 and R450 servers already installed in each store, avoiding hardware replacements and on-site IT visits.

The operational stakes are high because Sheetz runs as a 24/7/365 business. Gary Sliver, Sheetz’s director of platform engineering, said StorMagic understood the company’s requirements for a nonstop retail environment and delivered a plan that lets hundreds of locations move off VMware quickly with minimal downtime and without sending technicians to every site. Scott Robertson, Sheetz’s infrastructure team manager, said the deployment had to fit maintenance-window constraints, a reminder that a store systems project is not just an IT refresh when payment processing and day-to-day operations are on the line.

The company did not start from zero. Sheetz had already standardized on StorMagic SvSAN with VMware across hundreds of locations, using that setup to support payment processing, loyalty programs and store operations. Earlier Sheetz materials also tied the platform to in-store system orchestration, credit processing, the MySheetz Card loyalty program and kitchen management, showing how much of the store depended on the edge stack that is now being replaced. StorMagic says SvHCI is meant to simplify that software stack across all 830-plus locations while cutting cost, complexity and operational disruption.

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The cost pressure traces back to Broadcom’s VMware overhaul. Broadcom said it completed the transition of VMware products to subscription licenses and ended perpetual licenses, a change that has pushed enterprise customers to rethink whether VMware still makes sense in distributed environments. Sheetz is choosing a different path: keep the servers, move remotely and avoid a store-by-store hardware refresh. Whether other retailers follow will depend on how many decide the licensing math and rollout risk now outweigh the cost of leaving VMware behind.