Sheffield employers face tight labor market amid persistent skills shortages

Sheffield’s labor market is tight but uneven: employment trails the wider region, even as it edged up and unemployment fell. Reliability depends as much on local fit as on résumés.

In the year ending December 2023, Sheffield’s employment rate was lower than the Yorkshire and The Humber average, even as employment in the city rose slightly from the year before and unemployment fell, Office for National Statistics data show.

The pool is not empty, but it is thinner and more uneven than a simple job-ad approach assumes. In that kind of market, the best signal of who will stay and show up is often not a résumé line, but whether the role fits local transport, family schedules, and the networks through which dependable workers already move.

What the regional evidence says

Sheffield’s labor market has been flagged as a skills problem for years, not as a one-off shortage. A Sheffield City Region Combined Authority report on “Skills Shortages and Hard to Fill Vacancies” was published in October 2017, and later regional evidence work in May 2019 and June 2022 kept returning to the same issues: employer skills needs, occupational change, future demand for skills, and barriers to supply.

Employers often struggle even when they are recruiting actively. If the local economy keeps generating hard-to-fill vacancies and specific skills gaps, then a generic vacancy post will only reach people who are already searching in the right place at the right time. Employers need a more local reading of the market, one that asks where the workers are, how they get to work, and what keeps them in a job once they start.

The city’s 2025 Employment and Skills Strategic Plan treats employment and skills as crucial to building a strong, equitable and sustainable economy in Sheffield and describes the city’s entrepreneurial, innovative and highly skilled workforce as a key asset. The plan also says Sheffield must keep helping people access the skills they need to enter work, retrain and progress.

How to spot reliability before you hire

In a tight labor market, “reliable” usually means more than punctual on day one. It often comes down to retention patterns, referral networks, transit access and scheduling fit, because those are the factors that shape whether someone can keep turning up over months, not just during a trial shift.

A practical first step is to look at retention in roles similar to the one you are filling. If turnover is consistently high on certain shifts, in certain locations, or under certain start times, that is a signal that the job design may be the problem, not just the applicant pool.

Referral networks deserve the same attention. People who are already embedded in local workplaces, training routes, or college-to-work pathways can often point toward candidates who understand the rhythm of a job and the realities of getting there on time. In South Yorkshire, where hard-to-fill vacancies have recurred in the combined authority evidence base, the next dependable worker is often more likely to come through a trusted contact than through a broad online listing.

A useful hiring checklist for local fit looks like this:

• Does the shift pattern match the transport options workers actually use?

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

• Do former employees return, or do referral hires stay longer than cold applicants?

• Are the hardest vacancies clustered around a specific start time, location, or occupation?

• Is the role built for someone who can progress, or only for someone who can scrape through a probation period?

Those questions are not about lowering standards. They are about separating a genuinely unreliable hire from a reliable worker trapped by an impractical schedule or an awkward commute.

Why apprenticeship routes matter in Sheffield

One reason employers should look beyond résumés is that some of the strongest local talent is being shaped through work-based routes rather than conventional hiring channels. The University of Sheffield’s degree apprenticeship programme is guided by the needs of key industry sectors so that it aligns with major priority areas.

That approach fits a city where skills shortages have been a recurring theme in regional evidence. Degree apprenticeships can give employers a way to recruit for long-term fit, train against the realities of a job, and build loyalty before a worker reaches the open market. For firms facing hard-to-fill vacancies, the best early test of reliability is often whether someone can grow into the role and remain attached to it.

Local labor-market context also changes how employers should think about “experience.” In a region with persistent occupational change and future skills demand, the person with the exact résumé line may not be the safest bet. The safer bet may be the candidate whose training path is already aligned with the sector, whose travel pattern is workable, and whose schedule can be sustained without constant strain.

What the city’s strategy implies for employers

Sheffield’s 2025 Employment and Skills Strategic Plan frames employment and skills as central to a strong, equitable and sustainable economy. Employers who want dependable staff are most likely to find them by treating recruitment as a local systems problem.

The plan’s description of the workforce as entrepreneurial, innovative and highly skilled points to a supply side that exists, but does not always connect smoothly to openings. The employers most likely to fill posts well will be the ones that design work around reality: stable retention paths, trusted referral routes, practical travel demands and schedules that fit the people already living and training in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.