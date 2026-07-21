Sheffield firms balance hi-tech and hands-on skills to train young workers

Sheffield is building a youth skills pipeline that mixes digital tools with craft, from YES support to Work-Wise at Olive Grove. The bigger test is whether training keeps pace with employer demand.

Sheffield’s employers are training for a workplace where a young recruit may need to read digital systems in one task and use practical craft skills in the next. That mix sits at the centre of the city’s labour-market strategy, from school-to-work support for 16 to 24-year-olds to college routes into advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Sheffield’s skills policy puts work at the centre

Sheffield City Council’s Employment and Skills Strategic Plan 2025 treats employment and skills as crucial to building a strong, equitable and sustainable economy in the city. The plan also frames Sheffield’s entrepreneurial, innovative and highly skilled workforce as a key asset for attracting investment and supporting local business.

That matters because the strategy is not just about filling vacancies. It says people must be able to access the skills they need to enter, retrain and progress in a rapidly changing world, which is exactly the problem a modern labour market faces when technology changes faster than training pathways.

The city is already trying to build those pathways. Opportunity Sheffield’s Youth Employment and Skills, or YES, programme is designed to prepare young people aged 16 to 24 for work by offering support and guidance. Sheffield’s Pathways to Work employment support projects have also gone live, creating another route that connects residents with work or training.

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Why hybrid skills now matter to employers

National evidence points in the same direction. The Employer Skills Survey 2024 tracks skills challenges when recruiting, along with training, workforce development, apprenticeships and future skills needs across the UK. In plain terms, employers are not only struggling to hire the right people, they are also having to spend more time building the capabilities they cannot find on the market.

Skills England’s sector evidence adds a more specific industrial warning: advanced manufacturing depends on combining advanced science and technology with a skills pipeline at all levels. That means the sector cannot rely only on specialist engineers at the top end. It needs entry routes, intermediate training and progression routes that help people move from basic readiness into technical roles.

For Sheffield, that is not an abstract national debate. The city’s steelmaking past and wider industrial history make the blend of craft and technology visible in everyday work. Modern manufacturing still depends on hand skills, accuracy and practical judgement, but it now also runs through digital tools, technical systems and continuous retraining.

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Local training is already mixing the old and the new

One of the clearest examples is the Work-Wise STEM Development Employer Skills Academy at The Sheffield College. Launched in September 2021 and based at Olive Grove Campus, it supports Level 3 Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering students.

The academy gives a hand-selected group of students the chance to work closely with Work-Wise representatives and stakeholders to develop their professional skills. That setup matters because it takes young people beyond classroom learning alone and into a setting where communication, reliability and workplace behaviour sit alongside technical training.

Sheffield College also runs a Pre Technical and Skills for Work course at Hillsborough. That route broadens the picture again, showing that the city’s education providers are not relying on a single pipeline into technical employment. Some learners need a direct engineering pathway; others need a bridge that combines technical preparation with the confidence and habits needed for employment.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Together, those provision routes show a city trying to do two things at once: build specialist capability for advanced manufacturing and widen access for young people who need support before they are ready for a formal technical programme.

What this says about youth employment

The local challenge is not just to create jobs, but to create transitions. Young workers aged 16 to 24 often need help turning raw ability into employability, especially in sectors where employers expect both digital fluency and hands-on competence from the outset. YES is aimed at that stage, with support and guidance designed to help young people get ready for work rather than simply search for it.

Sheffield’s model also shows how local institutions can reduce the distance between education and industry. When a college academy is tied to employer stakeholders, and when employment support projects are linked to work or training rather than left as stand-alone services, the system becomes more coherent. The result is a pipeline that can start with general employability support, move through technical preparation, and end in advanced manufacturing and engineering roles.

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That coherence is important because the Employer Skills Survey 2024 shows the wider labour market still has recruitment and training problems. If employers continue to face skills challenges while sectors like advanced manufacturing need multi-layered expertise, then vocational education cannot be narrowly defined as manual training alone. It has to produce workers who can adapt as tools, processes and expectations change.

A national lesson from Sheffield’s industrial identity

Sheffield’s case carries national significance because it shows how old industrial cities can rework their strengths for a modern economy. The city’s history in making and steel gives it a natural narrative about craft, but the current policy response shows that craft now has to sit beside science, technology and progression routes that begin much earlier in a young person’s working life.

That is the real test for vocational education and youth employment. The system has to offer more than a single qualification or a one-off job search service; it has to help people move from support, to skills, to work, and then to advancement. Sheffield’s mix of YES, Pathways to Work, college-level technical provision and employer-linked training shows what that looks like when a city tries to align its labour market with the jobs employers actually need to fill.