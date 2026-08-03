Iranians in Sheffield protested executions and an internet blackout as families waited for news from home and Iran’s crisis widened beyond its borders.

Iranians in Sheffield gathered on Sunday to protest executions in Iran and an internet blackout that has cut families off from one another, adding public pressure in the city as residents waited anxiously for news from home.

The local response included a public bookstall and photo exhibition in Sheffield that denounced the latest wave of executions in Iran, including the killing of five political prisoners. Together, the demonstrations and the exhibition turned the city into a visible outpost of anger over repression in Tehran, where the blackout has made it harder for people outside Iran to learn what is happening inside the country.

Concern over Iran has also reached Sheffield’s academic community. The University of Sheffield’s Migration Research Group held a panel titled “Understanding Iran Protests: Domestic and International Perspectives,” with Yassamine Mather, editor of Critic Magazine and affiliated with the University of Oxford, among the speakers. The discussion reflected how the protests have been read not only as a domestic crackdown, but as part of a wider political rupture affecting Iran’s diaspora.

Photo by Centre for Ageing Better

The information blackout has been a central part of that rupture. On March 6, 2026, FRANCE 24 English described journalists in Iran as facing bombs, blackouts and arrest, saying independent reporting had become nearly impossible amid an internet blackout and a crackdown by Iranian authorities. That reporting underlined why demonstrations in Sheffield and other UK cities have focused as much on access to information as on the executions themselves.

The pressure on Iran has also unfolded against a broader regional conflict. Coverage in March and May said Donald Trump announced he would cancel a pending attack on Iran after a rough framework of a peace deal had been reached, and later reporting said the proposed strikes were called off if a deal could be reached quickly. Those developments have kept Iran at the center of a volatile confrontation involving the United States and Israel, while protests in cities such as Sheffield have centered on the human cost inside Iran.