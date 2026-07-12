Sheffield Press launches as digital newsroom with roots in city history

Sheffield Press went live with a fact-checking pitch and world-to-technology coverage, while leaning on a newspaper record that reaches back to 1787.

Sheffield Press launched on June 30, 2026 with a promise of timely, accurate, balanced journalism and fact-checking, and its homepage pitched coverage that runs from breaking news and in-depth reporting to world affairs, politics, business and technology. The newsroom has tied that broad digital ambition to Sheffield, a city whose newspaper record reaches back centuries.

Sheffield City Council says its newspaper collections run from 1787 to the present, though with gaps, and free access through Sheffield libraries and archives includes digitized local titles such as The Star from 1869 to 1900, Sheffield Independent from 1819 to 1938, Sheffield Daily Telegraph from 1855 to 1950, Sheffield Evening Telegraph from 1897 to 1939, Sheffield Weekly Telegraph from 1884 to 1950 and Sheffield Iris from 1835 to 1843. The University of Sheffield also lists incomplete holdings of historic titles including Iris and Sheffield Courant.

The British Newspaper Archive’s Sheffield search surfaces 65,127 issues, and its title list adds more evidence that the city’s press history is layered rather than linear. Among the titles it lists are Sheffield Independent from 1819 to 1938, Sheffield Free Press from 1851 to 1857, Sheffield Daily Telegraph from 1855 to 1932 with later fragments, Sheffield Evening Telegraph, Sheffield Weekly Telegraph, Sheffield Iris and Sheffield Daily News.

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That archive backdrop gives Sheffield Press a ready-made lineage to cite as it sells itself as a modern, online-first newsroom. The company behind the outlet, THE SHEFFIELD PRESS LTD, is a UK private limited company incorporated on January 29, 2018, with a registered office at 35 Thorne Road in Doncaster, according to Companies House. Its formal base is older than the launch itself, but not as old as the press tradition the brand now invokes.

The newsroom has also used its own pages to reach deeper into Sheffield’s media past. One Sheffield Press article traced local coverage from the Sheffield Public Advertiser in the 1760s, 1780s and 1790s through twentieth-century papers that carried the city’s news into 1950 and beyond. Another, dated July 1, 2026, cast the launch as part of a longer local memory tradition, placing the outlet inside Sheffield’s civic record-keeping role.

Ashton B Crew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The brand’s historical framing extends beyond the city. Sheffield Press has also pointed to Learned Hand’s Spirit of Liberty address, delivered on May 21, 1944 during I Am an American Day in New York City’s Central Park, to cast the newsroom as more than another website. In that framing, the outlet is presenting itself as a place to check claims, preserve receipts and compete in a crowded market for trust.