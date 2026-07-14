Sheffield Press launches digital newsroom, reviving city’s long newspaper history

Sheffield Press went live with a digital newsroom in a city whose newspaper record runs back to 1787. Its pitch is breaking news, fact-checking and a wider digital voice.

The Sheffield Press went live on June 30 with a digital newsroom in a city whose newspaper record stretches back to 1787, with Sheffield City Council saying its collections run from that year to the present, with gaps. The council’s archive guide places Sheffield Register, Sheffield Iris, Sheffield Daily Telegraph and The Star inside that long line of local publishing, while making older editions available through libraries, the City Archives and microfilm at Sheffield Central Library.

That history matters because Sheffield is not a blank slate. The city still has The Star, the weekly Sheffield Telegraph and the Green ’Un, all published by Sheffield Newspapers Ltd, which is owned by National World and based at Cubo Work on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre. National World appointed Claire Lewis as editor of The Star in July 2022, underscoring that the city’s established newsroom network remains active even as a new digital entrant tries to define its place.

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The Sheffield Press is not presenting itself as another narrow local bulletin. Its site says it wants to provide timely, accurate and balanced journalism across world, politics, business, technology and other subjects, while also acting as a fact-checking outlet and a community voice. That broad framing suggests an attempt to meet readers who want Sheffield-rooted reporting without losing access to national and international coverage, a position that reflects how digital newsrooms now compete for attention across far more than one postcode.

The newsroom’s launch also reaches backward for civic authority. Its site links the project to Learned Hand’s 1944 “Spirit of Liberty” address, delivered on May 21, 1944, in New York City’s Central Park, using that speech as a journalistic and public-minded touchstone. The company behind the site, The Sheffield Press Ltd, is listed by Companies House as active and incorporated on January 29, 2018, with a registered office at 35 Thorne Road in Doncaster, showing that the launch arrived after years of corporate existence rather than as an overnight start-up.

Photo by Sadi Hockmuller

Sheffield’s archival trail reinforces why a newsroom can still build around the city’s name. The British Newspaper Archive preserves Sheffield holdings as part of a broader historical record, and Sheffield City Council says researchers can search digitized titles for free through city libraries and archives. In a market already served by legacy titles, the new digital launch is betting that a broader beat list, a verification-first pitch and a distinctly Sheffield identity can still carve out space.