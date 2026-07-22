Sheffield Press serves Iowa town, preserves Franklin County news record

The Sheffield Press still invites news tips by phone and mail as Iowa archives preserve hundreds of newspaper titles dating to 1836.

The Sheffield Press still tells readers to send news tips or stories to PO Box 36 in Sheffield, Iowa, and to call 641-456-2585 ext. 129. Its X account says it covers the town of Sheffield and Franklin County, keeping a direct line open to residents in a county where local reporting still shapes the public record.

The paper’s social accounts and directory listings sketch a small but durable civic footprint. Its X profile says the account joined in March 2010 and had 526 posts, 230 followers and 11 following at the time of the search. A Facebook listing places The Sheffield Press in Sheffield, Iowa, and says it has served Sheffield, Chapin, Hampton, Rockwell and Franklin County for six decades. That same listing gives regionalnews@midamericapub.com as contact information, while a Yelp entry lists 305 Gilman St., Sheffield, IA 50475, and a phone number of 641-892-4636.

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Those details matter because papers like The Sheffield Press do more than publish headlines. In towns such as Sheffield, they help carry school coverage, public notices, obituaries and day-to-day accountability that larger outlets often miss. When a local paper maintains a mailing address, a newsroom phone number and an open invitation for tips, it gives residents a place to report township disputes, school board decisions and other events that become the written record of civic life.

That record does not stop at the county line. The State Historical Society of Iowa says its newspaper collections include hundreds of Iowa newspaper titles from 1836 to the present, showing how much of the state’s memory has been preserved on newsprint and in archives. The University of Northern Iowa’s Iowa Historical Newspapers guide organizes holdings by cities and counties, a reminder that local papers remain the basic unit of reporting and preservation in Iowa communities.

Ashton B Crew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Franklin County’s own historical resources reinforce that point. Local newspaper collections, genealogy files and historical society records place publications like The Sheffield Press inside the county’s documented past, not outside it. One old description of Iowa newspaper growth captured the pattern in a phrase that still fits rural news coverage: “the press followed the plow.” In Sheffield, that tradition continues in a paper that still answers its own phone and still asks readers to send the next tip.