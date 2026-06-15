Sheffield set for warmer week, but showers remain in forecast

Sheffield will warm from 20C to 25C by Sunday, but Tuesday still carries a rain risk and early-week showers could interrupt outdoor plans.

Sheffield is heading into a warmer spell, with highs climbing from 20C today to 25C by Sunday, but the week is not shaping up as a clean dry run. The Met Office shows the strongest warmth arriving late in the week, while early days still carry periods of shower risk that could complicate commuting, outdoor events and lunchtime plans.

The Met Office forecast puts Sheffield at 23C on Tuesday, 22C on Wednesday, 23C on Thursday, 24C on Friday, 23C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday. Rain chances are mostly low across the stretch, but the picture is less settled early in the week, when hourly chances for showers rise in some periods before easing again.

AI-generated illustration

Source: aqi.in

The Weather Channel points to the same broad warming trend, with Sheffield set for 20C on Monday 15 June, 20C on Tuesday, 21C on Wednesday and 24C on both Thursday and Friday. Its outlook gives Tuesday a 40% chance of rain, while Wednesday is described as partly cloudy and Thursday as mostly cloudy, reinforcing the pattern of warmer air moving in without fully pushing showers out.

Photo by Jimmy Liao

For residents, that means summer warmth is arriving in Sheffield, but not in a perfectly dry form. Short-lived rain could still affect school runs, rail and road journeys, and any open-air plans that depend on settled weather, especially early in the week when conditions are more changeable.

mattbuck (category) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Data visualization chart

The broader pattern also fits a wider late-June outlook in the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued its 8-to-14-day outlook on June 14, 2026 for June 22 to 28, 2026, showing probabilities for above-, near- or below-normal temperatures and precipitation. That national frame underscores the same basic message in Sheffield: warmth is building, but the week’s weather story remains variability, not a simple run of sunny days.