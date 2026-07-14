Sheinbaum seeks US criminal charges after ICE deaths of Mexicans

Mexico will ask U.S. prosecutors to bring criminal cases over ICE deaths, after a Houston shooting put a 52-year-old Mexican national at the center of the dispute.

Mexico is moving to test American courts over deaths tied to immigration enforcement, with President Claudia Sheinbaum saying her government will formally ask U.S. prosecutors to file cases involving Mexican citizens killed in immigration operations. The push also includes new pressure on privately run ICE detention centers, where Mexico wants stronger protections for its nationals as the dispute over custody deaths and enforcement tactics escalates across the border.

The sharpest flashpoint is Houston, where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on July 7, 2026. CNN said surveillance video shows the moments before the shooting. ABC13 Houston reported that the Houston Fire Department dispatched crews at about 6:30 a.m. to a shooting call in the 6800 block of Canal Street at Wayside in east Houston, near Magnolia Park. The case has since become a test of whether federal agencies will face outside scrutiny or keep control of the inquiry.

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ICE said the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation into the agent-involved shooting, while the FBI is handling the investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. That split leaves the central question unresolved for Araujo’s family and for Mexican officials now pressing for criminal action in U.S. courts. The move gives Mexico a legal path that goes beyond diplomatic protest and turns the death into a direct challenge to American prosecutorial judgment.

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Local officials in Harris County are also pushing for more independent scrutiny. Commissioner Rodney Ellis wants county funding for a separate investigation, and Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said Araujo’s family “deserve the truth.” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the city has no authority to investigate because the Houston Police Department was not involved and the case falls under federal jurisdiction. League of United Latin American Citizens leaders and other community advocates have joined calls for an independent review.

Secretaría de Cultura Ciudad de México from México via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The political stakes extend beyond one case. Al Jazeera said Sheinbaum’s approach mixes cooperation and defiance, and that her approval rating at home is about 68 percent, giving her some political room to press Washington while keeping relations with the United States under strain. Whether her demand for criminal charges forces changes in ICE practices or remains largely symbolic will now depend on how U.S. prosecutors, federal investigators, and county leaders handle the Houston case and the broader push from Mexico.