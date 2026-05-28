Sheldon Simeon Brings Island Flavors to Hawaiian Airlines

Beloved 'Top Chef' alum Sheldon Simeon partners with Hawaiian Airlines to feature his signature dishes in first class, spotlighting local Hawaiian cuisine for global travelers.

Sheldon Simeon, acclaimed chef and fan favorite from the hit series Top Chef, is now sharing his signature island flavors with travelers at 35,000 feet. Hawaiian Airlines has launched a new partnership with Simeon, bringing his celebrated dishes to the airline’s first class menu and spotlighting the diverse culinary traditions of Hawaii for a global audience.

A Culinary Collaboration at Altitude

The partnership, highlighted by Food & Wine, places Simeon at the forefront of Hawaiian Airlines’ ongoing effort to feature local chefs and ingredients in its premium cabin dining program. Simeon, who has gained national recognition for his inventive takes on Hawaiian comfort food, joins the ranks of other local culinary leaders who have contributed to the airline’s in-flight menus. According to the official Hawaiian Airlines dining page, these collaborations are designed to give passengers a true taste of Hawaii from the moment they board.

Signature Dishes and Local Ingredients

Simeon’s menu features a selection of his best-known dishes, including variations of poke, braised short ribs, and Filipino-inspired fare—a nod to his own heritage and the multicultural fabric of Hawaiian cuisine. The use of locally sourced fish, produce, and seasonings is central to these offerings, reflecting Simeon’s commitment to supporting Hawaii’s farmers and fisheries. Travelers can expect flavors that balance comfort and creativity, all while complying with FDA food safety standards for airline catering.

Simeon’s dishes are available in first class on select transpacific flights

The menu changes seasonally to showcase fresh, local ingredients

Passengers can sample traditional Hawaiian flavors alongside modern interpretations

Chef Sheldon Simeon’s Culinary Impact

Simeon first gained national attention as a contestant on Top Chef, earning the fan favorite title for his approachable style and deep connection to island traditions. His restaurants, Tin Roof and Tiffany’s Maui, have become culinary destinations for both locals and tourists. His recognition extends to the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, where he has been a semifinalist multiple times. Bringing his food to the skies is the latest step in his mission to share the flavors of Hawaii with a wider audience.

Showcasing Hawaii’s Food Culture to the World

Hawaiian Airlines has long promoted the islands’ unique culture through its in-flight service. By partnering with local chefs like Simeon, the airline not only enhances the passenger experience but also contributes to the visibility of Hawaii’s culinary scene. With over 9 million annual visitors to Hawaii, many of whom arrive by air, the airline plays a significant role in shaping first impressions of local food and hospitality.

This strategy aligns with broader industry trends, as airlines increasingly use food partnerships to differentiate their offerings and reflect the destinations they serve. Statista’s airlines industry statistics show that passenger expectations for premium experiences continue to rise, making partnerships with well-known chefs a competitive advantage.

Looking Ahead

As Hawaiian Airlines continues to welcome millions of travelers, collaborations with chefs like Sheldon Simeon help ensure that each journey begins and ends with a memorable taste of the islands. For Simeon, it is another opportunity to celebrate the traditions and innovations of Hawaiian cuisine, one meal at a time.