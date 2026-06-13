Shell pauses $3 billion buybacks for ARC Resources deal vote

Shell halted $3 billion buybacks until July 14 as ARC Resources shareholders prepare to vote on a deal that could reshape its Canada strategy.

Shell has put its $3 billion share buyback on hold for six weeks, a move that shows how takeover rules can temporarily outrank one of the company’s main shareholder-return tools. The suspension runs from June 12 through the market close on July 14, the same day ARC Resources shareholders are set to vote on Shell’s planned acquisition of the Canadian producer.

Shell said the pause was required under securities-law rules tied to the ARC transaction. The company said any buybacks skipped during the blackout may be folded into later 2026 repurchase programs, but only if its board approves. That makes the interruption look procedural at one level, yet it also highlights how sensitive the deal mechanics are around a transaction that Shell has framed as strategically important.

The company had only begun this $3.0 billion buyback program on May 7, 2026, after already trimming its quarterly repurchase pace in May from $3.5 billion to $3 billion. Shell said at the time that it wanted to preserve cash for its balance sheet after war-related energy supply disruptions increased debt. Its gearing, including leases, climbed to 23.2% from 20.7% at the end of 2025, a level that sits above the roughly 20% range Shell management has previously treated as comfortable.

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The ARC vote is central to the timetable. ARC’s special shareholder meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. MT, and the board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the arrangement. The deal needs support from 66 2/3% of votes cast by shareholders present in person or by proxy. Under the agreement, ARC shareholders are to receive 0.40247 of a Shell ordinary share plus C$8.20 in cash for each ARC share, equal to about C$32.80 a share.

For Shell, the purchase is more than a simple acreage grab. The company said ARC’s more than 1.5 million net acres in the Montney formation would combine with Shell’s roughly 440,000 net acres there, adding about 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved plus probable reserves at the end of 2025. Shell said the transaction would lift output by about 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and deepen its Canadian footprint near assets tied to LNG Canada, where Shell holds a 40% stake.

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Shell valued the deal at $16.4 billion in equity terms, or about $22 billion including assumed net debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals. For investors, the buyback pause is a reminder that a transformational acquisition can force even a cash-rich oil major to prioritize structure, disclosure and voting mechanics before it can return more capital to shareholders.