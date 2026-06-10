ShinyHunters claims Oracle PeopleSoft breach at 100 organizations

ShinyHunters says it hit Oracle PeopleSoft servers at 100-plus organizations, many of them universities, putting payroll, HR and student data at risk.

A hacking gang calling itself ShinyHunters said it breached Oracle PeopleSoft servers at more than 100 organizations, with many of the claimed victims in higher education. The scope of the claim puts payroll, HR, student and benefits records in the crosshairs at campuses and large employers that still rely on the software to run daily operations.

Oracle PeopleSoft is built for mission-critical work across human resources, finance and campus administration. Oracle’s documentation says its Campus Solutions and Student Records tools are used to manage academic information, student records, enrollment, student financials and related higher-education functions, which means a compromise could expose highly sensitive files on employees and students alike.

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That risk is amplified by the software’s staying power. Oracle said it is extending rolling ten-year support for PeopleSoft through at least 2037, a sign that the platform remains deeply embedded in institutions that have not fully moved off older enterprise systems. In practice, that leaves universities and other large organizations dependent on long-running infrastructure that can be difficult to replace quickly, even when security concerns mount.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned on May 15, 2026 that ShinyHunters specializes in large-scale data breaches and extortion. In its public service announcement, the FBI said the group claimed a cyberattack that disrupted an online learning management system and warned that educational institutions with exposed cloud-based management platforms and third-party services face elevated risk. The bureau also said threat actors may use harassment, inflated claims of access and data leak sites to pressure victims.

Source: krebsonsecurity.com

The exact number of affected institutions and individuals has not been confirmed, and Oracle has not publicly acknowledged the PeopleSoft claims in the material available so far. Even so, the reported targeting underscores how much damage a single breach can do when universities and employers still depend on legacy software to store the personal records, financial details and administrative data that keep their systems running.