Shomurodov's early chip gives Uzbekistan first World Cup goal

Eldor Shomurodov’s 10th-minute chip gave Uzbekistan a 1-0 lead and its first men’s World Cup goal. The strike changed the game instantly in Atlanta.

Eldor Shomurodov lifted a 10th-minute chip over the goalkeeper at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and put Uzbekistan ahead of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their World Cup 2026 meeting. The finish arrived early enough to settle the match into Uzbekistan’s terms, with ESPN’s live coverage showing the score at 1-0 after Shomurodov’s goal.

The strike carried far more than three points in a group-stage opener. It was Uzbekistan’s first goal in a men’s World Cup, a milestone that landed in the country’s first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage. OneFootball described it as the White Wolves’ first ever World Cup goal, while the nature of the finish, a delicate ball chipped beyond the keeper, immediately pushed it into the conversation for goal of the tournament.

For Uzbekistan, the moment also matched the larger symbolism Shomurodov had highlighted before the tournament. FIFA published an interview with the captain on January 7, 2026, in which he spoke about the significance of the nation’s maiden World Cup campaign and his aim to reshape perceptions of Uzbek football. That context gave the Atlanta opener added weight: it was not only a breakthrough on the scoreboard, but a statement that Uzbekistan could arrive on the world stage and change the tone of a match with one precise touch.

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The setting added to the occasion. The game was played on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Atlanta, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium temporarily branded Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup. Against a Democratic Republic of the Congo side forced to respond after falling behind so early, Uzbekistan’s early lead altered the tactical balance immediately. Shomurodov’s finish gave the White Wolves the advantage, the crowd a jolt, and Uzbekistan a landmark that will sit at the center of the country’s first World Cup chapter.