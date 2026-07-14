Siemens Energy to rebrand as Omterra in staged rollout later this year

Siemens Energy will replace the Siemens name with Omterra in a staged rollout, using the rebrand to mark its post-spin-off independence without changing strategy.

Siemens Energy said it was preparing to move to an independent brand, Omterra, uniting Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy under one umbrella. The company said the transition would begin later in 2026 and be rolled out in stages, a deliberate corporate reset built around the end of its time-limited license to use the Siemens name after the 2020 spin-off from Siemens AG.

The company stressed that the change was about identity rather than operations. Siemens Energy said there would be no changes for customers, business partners or employees, and that its strategic direction would remain unchanged. Christian Bruch, the chief executive, framed Omterra as a brand meant to reflect the group’s global footprint, technological expertise and commitment to reliable energy supplies worldwide.

The timing matters because Siemens Energy has already spent years separating itself from the parent brand. Siemens shareholders approved the energy-business spin-off on July 9, 2020, with 99.36% of represented capital stock voting in favor. The plan called for Siemens shareholders to receive one Siemens Energy share for every two Siemens shares, with the new listing scheduled for September 28, 2020. Siemens Energy later moved to consolidate control over Siemens Gamesa, launching a tender offer in 2022 that concluded in December of that year, after which it held about 98% of Siemens Gamesa shares when the standing purchase order expired in February 2023.

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The rebrand also comes after a stronger operating year. Siemens Energy said fiscal 2025 brought sustainable growth, significantly improved profitability and a return to dividend payments after four years. It also said quarterly revenue exceeded €10 billion for the first time. In its 2025 annual report, the group said it employed about 100,000 people in nearly 100 countries and that nearly 20% of the world’s energy is generated, processed or distributed using Siemens Energy technology and products.

That scale gives the name change more weight than a cosmetic update. Siemens Energy is trying to present itself as a standalone energy platform with a brand it fully owns, one that can cover conventional power equipment and renewable technology under the same identity. For investors, the message is that the company wants to be judged on its execution, its balance sheet and its role in the energy transition, not on a legacy association that was always going to expire.