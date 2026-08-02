Siemens Healthineers cuts revenue forecast as diagnostics weakness persists

Siemens Healthineers cut its revenue growth forecast to 3.5% to 4.0% as diagnostics stayed weak, even while quarterly revenue rose 7.6%.

Siemens Healthineers cut its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3.5% to 4.0% on July 31, from 4.5% to 5.0%, after diagnostics weakness dragged on the outlook even as third-quarter revenue rose 7.6% from a year earlier. The company also lifted its adjusted earnings outlook, helped by U.S. tariff refunds.

The downgrade lands in a part of the healthcare system where hospitals, laboratories and imaging centers depend on steady purchasing cycles to keep testing lines moving. Diagnostics equipment is central to disease detection, routine screening and patient flow management, so softer demand can show up not only in Siemens Healthineers’ sales, but also in delayed upgrades, tighter capital budgets and slower replacement cycles across hospital networks.

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The company said diagnostics was the main reason for the reduced revenue outlook, even though orders were described as strong overall. Imaging and therapy equipment carried the quarter, underscoring how uneven the business has become: one division is still benefiting from demand, while another is losing momentum. Reuters-linked summaries of the results said diagnostics remained weak, especially in China, where procurement policy has already weighed on the business.

That pressure did not come out of nowhere. On May 7, Siemens Healthineers had already cut its 2026 outlook because China’s procurement policy was hurting performance. The latest revision shows the problem was not a one-off quarter but part of a broader year of restraint in one of the world’s most important medical technology markets.

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For investors, the split between sales and profit guidance matters. A higher earnings outlook can cushion the stock in the short term, but revenue guidance is the cleaner signal on demand, and the company’s fiscal year ends in September, leaving little room for a broad rebound to repair the top line. The July update suggested Siemens Healthineers is still seeing healthy demand in parts of its portfolio, yet diagnostics is not recovering fast enough to offset the drag.

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The result also fits a wider shift in med-tech as post-pandemic demand normalizes. Diagnostics benefited from extraordinary testing volumes during the pandemic, but hospital buyers now face more cautious budgets, more selective procurement and slower decision-making. Siemens Healthineers’ latest cut points to a sector where demand is still real, but far less evenly distributed than it was during the pandemic boom.